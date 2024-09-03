 ‘What’s the difference between momo and dim sum?': Delhi man puts an end to debate with epic reply | Trending - Hindustan Times
‘What’s the difference between momo and dim sum?': Delhi man puts an end to debate with epic reply

BySakshi Sah
Sep 03, 2024 09:00 PM IST

A Delhi man’s funny answer to the question, "What’s the difference between momo and dim sum?" has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter).

Momos, steamed or fried - and sometimes tossed in spicy sauces - is a lip-smacking street food that most people enjoy. There are also similar dishes like this item. Recently, in a viral post, a man became curious about the difference between two similar dishes and asked his friend from Delhi what makes momos different from dim sums. The response he received cracked people up, and it went viral on X.

Delhi man explains the difference between 'momo and dim sum'.(Pexels)
Delhi man explains the difference between 'momo and dim sum'.(Pexels)

Answering to his friend's question about difference between momos and dim sums, X user Rishabh Kaushik replied, with a hint of sarcasm, that the only difference is how they’re served - if they come in a bamboo box, they’re called dim sums, but if they’re on a plate, they’re momos. “Bamboo box mein aae to dimsums hai or plate mein aae to momos” replied his friend.

Also Read: Are you confused by dumplings, dim sum, momo and more? Let's debunk it all

The screenshot of their WhatsApp conversation was posted with the caption, “Am I right or I am right?".

Take a look at the post here:

Since the post went viral, X users started sharing their opinions. Some pointed out that the difference lies in the price, while others argued that it's just the shape that sets them apart.

Reacting to the viral post an X user, Prateek Charchra, commented, "Momos - 50 while Dim sum (same thing with a fancier box and name) - 450 Rs".

A second user, Shiv, commented, "Agar price is below 100 rupees per plate hai to momos, 300+ per plate hai to Dim sum!".

Also Read: ‘Aloo tikki chaat, duck, gelatos’: 'Special upscale' menu for Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja? Chef claims

Another user, Roman Roy Stan Acc, with a hint of sarcasm commented, "Dim sum is that sibling of momos which went for higher studies to China".

The viral post was posted on September 1 and since then it has gained 1.36 lakh views and 71 comments.

