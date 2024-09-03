‘Aloo tikki chaat, duck, gelatos’: 'Special upscale' menu for Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja? Chef claims

A chef took to Instagram to share a video which shows him and his staff creating a customised menu for an event. He claimed he created the “special” and “upscale” meal for an intimate dinner party hosted by Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. His video has gone viral on social media. The image shows a glimpse of the menu a chef claimed he prepared for a dinner party hosted by Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja. (Instagram/@chefvelton)

“Sonam Kapoor approached me to create a special menu for an intimate, upscale dinner party for 6-8 guests. We decided on a fun, relaxed Indian theme, mixing thali elements with pre-plated elegance – something that I hadn’t seen done before,” chef Velton Saldanha, who is the owner of Chutney Collective, wrote on Instagram.

“Planning was intense, especially with potential allergies and last-minute changes, but we were prepared for it. Bring it,” he added.

In the following lines, he showed the dishes he prepared, including gelatos and sherbets for desserts. He also thanked the hosts for hiring him.

The video opens to give glimpses of some of the dishes he prepared for the meal. He then added a detailed menu, which involved Honey Roasted Duck Masala, Crispy Garlic Brussels Sprouts, Aloo Tikki chaat, and more.

Take a look at the viral video here:

The video, since being shared, has collected more than 2.6 million views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further accumulated several likes.

Who is Velton Saldanha?

According to his LinkedIn, he got his Bachelor's degree in Hospitality Administration/Management from Rizvi Education Societys, Rizvi college of Hotel and Tourism Management Studies in 2013. He has also received Culinary Arts/Chef Training from Kendall College.

He started his career as an intern at Morada Hotel Schwarzald, Germany and moved to the line cook position at Trident Hotels. After working in various organisations and positions, including as a sous chef, he founded his own company, Chutney Collective, in 2020.

What are your thoughts on this video of a special menu shared by the chef?