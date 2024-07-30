Toddler cries over a picture of momos, woman imitates him. Here's what happened: ‘Parents shocked, kid double shocked’

An author took to X to share what happened when she refused to show a kid the picture she clicked of her food. In her post, she claimed that when the kid started crying, and the parents intervened, she imitated the toddler and made loud noises. Her post has sparked chatter on X. This unconventional approach has divided social media users. While some applauded the author for standing her ground, others labelled her actions "immature". A woman shared this image of a plate of momos she clicked at a restaurant. (X/@Keertizzz)

It all started with a post that the author, Keerti, shared on her X. It shows a steaming hot plate of momo with soup and red chutney. Reposting her own X share, she added the story about her interaction with the kid.

“As I clicked this pic, a kid, 2-3 yrs old approx, came over, pointed at my phone and said 'dikhao' (show me). I smiled at him, but politely declined saying, 'aise kisi aur ka phone nahi dekhte' (we shouldn't check other people's phones). He looked at me and immediately started crying out loud,” she wrote.

She claimed that after her refusal, the parents asked her to show the picture and said that their kid would keep crying otherwise. “But when the parents intervened, and told me to show this pic to the kid else he will keep on crying, that's when even I started crying! Imitating the kid, but slightly louder. Parents shocked, kid double shocked,” she added.

“He went back to his seat and I didn't hear another word from him all the while I was there. He kept turning back to look at me, but that too stopped when I started to stare at him,” she wrote and concluded her post.

Take a look at the viral X post here:

With over 4.5 lakh views, the viral X post has also accumulated nearly 6,000 likes. People posted varied comments while reacting to the share. While some supported the author and expressed that parents should teach their kids about boundaries, others accused her of overreacting.

What did X users say about this post?

“If children are not taught boundaries by their parents, they’ll grow up indisciplined and uncouth,” wrote an X user. Another added, “That was the most perfect response from your end. How ridiculously silly of parents to even ask you to show the pic. Hope both had a good lesson to learn.”

A third posted, “You did the best thing possible.” A fourth commented, “Superb handling of the situation.” A few also showed their reactions by using laughing-out-loud emojis.

Expressing their disapproval, an individual added, “Some weird behaviour of yours getting applause from other weirdos.” Another joined, “You didn't show this pic to the kid, but posted it online for everyone to see.”

What are your thoughts on this post by the author about her interaction with a kid?