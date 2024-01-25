10-minute ghee recipe video goes viral with 28 million views, divides Internet

Most of us find making ghee at home a laborious and time-consuming process. And if you are among those people, we have a video that is going viral on the Internet that might take your fancy. According to the video, one can make ghee in just 10 minutes by following it to the tee. Yes, you read that right! While many positively reacted to the video and said that it is a ‘nice trick’ that solved their ‘biggest problem’, others shared that they tried the recipe and it didn’t ‘turn out well’. A few even expressed their desire to try this recipe. The woman adds a secret ingredient to speed up the ghee-making process. (Instagram/@shipravlogzone)

Shipra Kesarwani shared the recipe on Instagram with the caption, “Cooker me ghee banayein [How to make ghee in a cooker].” The video opens to show a woman transferring malai (cream) into a pressure cooker. As the video goes on, she adds water to it and puts the lid on. Once it whistles, she opens the lid, adds baking soda and stirs the mixture for a few minutes. Towards the end of the clip, she strains the mixture into a container.

Watch the viral video capturing the making of ghee here:

The video was shared on January 17 on Instagram. Since being shared, it has accumulated over 28 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many also took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Check out how people reacted to this video here:

“Wow, nice,” posted an individual.

Another added, “Nice trick.”

“Will try like this,” expressed a third.

A fourth shared, “Wow. You solved my biggest problem.”

“It’s not working. Messed up everything,” claimed a fifth.

A sixth joined, “Tried but didn’t turn out well.”

“No! Don’t do that. Please stop,” chimed in a seventh.

What are your thoughts on this?