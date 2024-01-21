Food vlogger tries ‘weird’ blueberry samosa in Delhi. Watch her reaction
“Don’t ever dare to call it samosa,” wrote an Instagram user while reacting to the viral video of a food vlogger trying blueberry samosa in Delhi.
A food vlogger decided to try blueberry samosa in Delhi after watching videos of people trying the viral concoction. Now, a video of her having the samosa in Delhi and sharing her review has gone viral on the Internet. It has also elicited numerous responses from people.
“Would you like to give this a try?” reads the caption to the video shared on the Instagram handle @youthbitz. The video opens to show an individual breaking samosa into two parts. As the video goes on, the food vlogger tastes the samosa, which costs ₹65. After taking a bite, the food vlogger’s expressions said it all. The clip ended with her saying, “Mereko personally bilkul pasand nahi aaya [I personally didn’t like it].”
Watch the viral video here:
The video was shared on January 4 on Instagram. It has since accumulated over 2.6 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. A few even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.
Check out how people reacted to the video:
“Is it hot or cold?” asked an individual.
Another wrote, “Don’t ever dare to call it samosa.”
“It looks trash,” expressed a third.
A fourth commented, “Oreo omelette try kiya kya [Have you tried Oreo omelette?]”
“Moye moye,” posted a fifth.
A sixth chimed in, “You might not have liked it, but people who have a sweet tooth can try it. Also, do try their Pizza Samosas; they are really good. You’ll love it for sure.”
Will you try this blueberry samosa?