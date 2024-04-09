Hyderabad over Bengaluru any day? Founder's 5 major reasons divides the Internet

Every now and then, several entrepreneurs and working professionals often list down which cities they prefer to work in. This never-ending debate often garners mixed reactions, with each individual detailing the pros and cons of various cities. Now, once again, a woman who works as a brand strategist has started chatter on X after listing five reasons why she prefers Hyderabad over Bengaluru and Mumbai. Shweta Kukreja shared about why she prefers Hyderabad. (X/@ShwetaKukreja_)

Shweta Kukreja took to the microblogging platform and wrote, "Lived in Hyderabad for a year and I would any day choose Hyd over Bangalore and Mumbai. This city is so underrated in terms of everything. > Less traffic (comparatively) > ORR Road for airport (bestest) > Greenery (literally everywhere) > Aesthetics (unreal > Food. Need to hype this city up!" (Also Read: Who is Nadine Ahn? 7 points on Royal Bank Of Canada CFO fired for 'undisclosed relationship')

Take a look at her post here:

This post was shared on April 7. Since being posted, it has gained more than seven lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. The post also has close to 5,000 likes, and the numbers are only increasing. Several people took to the comments section of the post and added their reactions. (Also Read: ‘Don't be in Mumbai, Delhi’: Unacademy CEO Gaurav Munjal champions for Bengaluru as ultimate start-up capital)

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "We hyped Pune, and it's so messed up! Don't hype! Say, Hyderabad is average or mediocre!"

A second said, "I have lived in Hyderabad, and apart from the airport being near, there is good non-vegetarian food. There was nothing I could compare with Bangalore. Not to mention, it gets unbearable to walk around Hyderabad during summer."

"No city can beat Mumbai/Navi in embracing newcomers from different parts of India and good social life in apartments," posted a third.

A fourth commented, "But how about the insane amount of dust in Hyderabad? Just awful walking the streets or cycling. You can literally feel your nose hair trying hard to filter it out."

"I lived in Hyderabad for 10 years, and I am currently in Mumbai. Prefer Mumbai. Hyderabad is relatively boring and cut off, restaurants/food options are below average, and traffic has deteriorated, too. That said, the weather is better, especially in winter, housing is better, and overall less expensive," posted a fifth.