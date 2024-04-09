Who is Nadine Ahn? 7 points on Royal Bank Of Canada CFO fired for 'undisclosed relationship'
Nadine Ahn became the first female CFO at the bank in 2021and was recently fired due to code of conduct. Here are 7 points on the ex-CFO.
Nadine Ahn, former Chief Financial Officer at the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), was fired on Friday due to misconduct charges. It is alleged that she broke the code of conduct by keeping an unreported personal relationship with another employee, which could result in preferential treatment, including promotions and salary increases.
After the investigation, Ahn and the other employee were cleared of any wrongdoing concerning the bank's general performance, strategy, or financial statements. However, it stated that the bank saw her acts as a violation of its code of conduct even if there was no evidence of financial misconduct. (Also Read: This Canadian bank sacked top woman executive for undisclosed relationship at work: ‘Found evidence…’)
Here are 7 points on Nadine Ahn:
- She was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. She attended the University of Toronto to study business and commerce. After her education, she also earned a certificate from the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada.
- Ahn joined the Royal Bank of Canada in 2002 as a senior manager for funds transfer pricing and corporate treasury. Later, she made her way up to different positions at the bank.
- She became the first female CFO at the bank in 2021 and, before that, worked as a senior vice president of wholesale finance and investor relations for five years.
- During her tenure as a CFO at RBC, she was responsible for corporate development, investor relations, taxation, performance management, and finance. She also oversaw the Asset-Liability Committee and was crucial in deciding RBC's strategic course, collaborating closely with other executives.
- Ahn was reportedly being prepared to take over as a potential successor to chief executive Dave McKay. If that had happened, she would have been the first female CEO of a major bank in Canada.
- According to Bloomberg, she earned C$4.1 million ($3 million) in direct pay in the fiscal year 2023, which included a salary of C$650,000 plus bonuses and stock awards totalling more than C$3.4 million.
- After Ahn was fired from her position, she was replaced by Katherine Gibson, the company's controller and senior vice president of finance.
