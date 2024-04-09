Who is Nadine Ahn? 7 points on Royal Bank Of Canada CFO fired for 'undisclosed relationship'

Nadine Ahn, former Chief Financial Officer at the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), was fired on Friday due to misconduct charges. It is alleged that she broke the code of conduct by keeping an unreported personal relationship with another employee, which could result in preferential treatment, including promotions and salary increases. Nadine Ahn worked as a CFO for over two years at RBC.. (LinkedIn/@Nadine Ahn )

After the investigation, Ahn and the other employee were cleared of any wrongdoing concerning the bank's general performance, strategy, or financial statements. However, it stated that the bank saw her acts as a violation of its code of conduct even if there was no evidence of financial misconduct. (Also Read: This Canadian bank sacked top woman executive for undisclosed relationship at work: ‘Found evidence…’)

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Here are 7 points on Nadine Ahn: