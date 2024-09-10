Rose Pakoda? Street vendor’s bizarre dish gets thumbs down from internet. Watch

Street food in India is known for its endless creativity, but a recent viral video has sparked a heated debate online. A street vendor's latest invention, the rose pakoda, has divided netizens with reactions ranging from fascination to outright concern. A viral video of deep-fried rose pakodas sparks mixed reactions online, with concerns about health risks.(Instagram/@blessedindianfoodie)

The viral video, shared on Instagram by page named Blessed Indian Foodie by Omniviam Media (@blessedindianfoodie), showcases a street food vendor whipping up an unusual snack—rose pakodas. While the location of the stall remains undisclosed, the video has garnered over 61 million views since it was posted in July.

The unconventional recipe

The preparation of these rose pakodas is as unconventional as it sounds. The vendor begins by trimming the long stems and sepals of fresh roses. He then prepares a batter using gram flour, a mix of dry spices and water. Each rose is carefully dipped into the batter before being deep-fried until golden and crispy. The final product is served hot, looking like any other fried snack, but with an unexpected floral twist.

(Also read: Onion coffee, anyone? Food blogger's bizarre experiment raises eyebrows. Watch viral video)

Here's how internet reacted to viral video:

While the video has certainly caught the eye of food enthusiasts, the reaction has been far from universally positive. The use of roses—often grown with pesticides and fertilizers—has raised serious health concerns among viewers.

One user, Ankit Sood, commented, "These roses are cultivated for decoration purposes using heavy insecticides and pesticides. One should not even try to take the fragrance (which is also not there), let alone eat this. There are many varieties of roses, and this one (Dutch rose) is just for bouquets."

Another user, Priya Rao, said, "I can't believe people are actually eating this. Do they know how harmful these chemicals are? This isn't just a weird snack; it's dangerous."

However, not everyone was critical. Rajesh Kumar, a follower of the food blog, remarked, "At least the vendor seems to be maintaining hygiene. That's rare for street food."

Rashmi Jha commented, “Why roses? I mean, who thought of this? I’m all for new food ideas, but this feels wrong.”

Others found the idea intriguing. Karan Mehta added, “It’s bizarre, yes. But I’ve tried weirder things. Would give it a shot!”

Amrita Shah, however, had a simpler view: “Just because you can fry something doesn’t mean you should.”

(Also Read: Blue-coloured ghee rice: Viral food video gets mixed reactions. See how it's made)