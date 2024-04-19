Blue-coloured ghee rice: Viral food video gets mixed reactions. See how it's made

Today's edition of viral foods features a blue-coloured rice that has ignited a range of reactions among social media users. Food vlogger Pratima Pradhan shared the video of the blue rice. (Instagram/thecookingamma)

Pratima Pradhan aka thecookingamma recently shared a video of her making "Butterfly Pea Ghee Rice". The ingredient that gives blue colour to the rice is the butterfly pea flower, known in Hindi as Aparajita.

While many users were captivated by the unusual colour for a food item, many others said they would not want to eat it.

Sharing the recipe, the content creator said she used 20 pieces of the butterfly pea flower for the dish. She boiled the flowers in water, put rice into it and let it cook and absorb the blue colour of the water. She then proceeded to sauté the rice in ghee, cashew and whole spices.