After Barbie biryani, woman prepares blue-coloured Spider-Man biryani. Video goes viral

A woman went viral a few days ago for making pink-coloured Barbie biryani, and she is back again with a new twist to the popular dish. This time, she prepared a Spider-Man-inspired biryani dish, which is blue. Not just that, the dish is complete with a 'web'. Just like Barbie biryani, this new twist failed to impress people. While some shared how they would never try the dish, a few urged her to "stop cooking". The image shows a woman trying Spider-Man biryani. She earlier cooked Barbie Biryani. (Instagram/@creamycreationsbyhkr)

Heena Kausar Raad, whose Instagram bio says that she runs a bakery in Mumbai, shared the video. "Spider-Man biryani for our seven days basic to advanced baking course students, it's our finale. Note: Food coloured by adding butterfly pea flower colour! No artificial colour has been used here! And can you guess jhalee kaisee baneee honge? (can you guess what the web is made of)," she posted.

The video opens to show her standing in front of a huge vessel filled with blue-coloured biryani. A kid is also seen sitting on a table wearing a Spider-Man costume. As the video goes on, Raad talks about her dish. She even goes on to eat the "web".

Take a look at this video of a biryani dish with a twist:

The video was posted three days ago. Since then, the clip has accumulated more than 20.6 million views - and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further prompted people to post varied comments.

What did Instagram users say about this fusion biryani dish?

"When your innovation gets too repetitive, it loses its charm," commented an Instagram user.

"This woman needs to be stopped before I pass away by watching her reels," expressed another.

"Bro, enough is enough. Stop this now," added a third.

"I want justice for biryani," joined a fourth.

"Delete your Instagram account, please," wrote a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this unusual biryani dish? Would you like to try this blue-coloured Spider-Man biryani?