Cheesy gulab jamun pizza offends food lovers, they say it’s ‘time to leave the planet’

Pizza is a popular Italian dish made with a flat base of wheat, and it is topped with various ingredients such as cheese, meats, vegetables and herbs. On the other hand, gulab jamun is an Indian sweet prepared by frying dough balls and then soaking them in sugar syrup. However, have you ever thought of having them together? As bizarre as it may sound, a video of a man making cheesy gulab jamun pizza has been doing the rounds on the Internet, prompting people to say that it’s time for them to ‘leave the planet’. The image shows the cheesy gulab jamun pizza. (Instagram/@realfoodler)

“Cheesy gulab jamun pizza for the first time in India,” reads the caption to the video shared on the Instagram page named ‘Foodler’.

The video opens to show a man rolling out the pizza dough with his hands. As the video goes on, he pours sugar syrup on the rolled-out pizza dough and proceeds to crush a few gulab jamuns onto it. He then adds mozzarella cheese and puts the pizza into the oven to bake. Once it is cooked to perfection, he tops it off with more gulab jamuns.

Watch the making of this cheesy gulab jamun pizza here:

The video was shared on February 29. It has garnered over 2.4 lakh views and a flurry of likes. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Check out a few comments here:

“Oh dear, why? That’s offensive to both gulab jamun and pizza,” posted an individual.

Another added, “This is where we should draw a line between two dishes.”

“Gulab margarita,” shared a third.

A fourth joined, “How to ruin two good things together.”

“Time to leave the planet,” expressed a fifth.

A sixth wrote, “Epic-level shit.”

Are you brave enough to try this combination?