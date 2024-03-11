Chocolate vegetable rice bowl makes the Internet cringe, people say it's 'gross'

When it comes to having a rice bowl, one can choose to pair it with curries, vegetables and even various forms of meat. However, would you ever think of having rice with melted chocolate cookies and vegetables? As bizarre as this combination sounds, recently, a blogger was seen making it. His unusual recipe quickly garnered significant attention on the Internet. Many flocked to the comments section of the post to share their reactions to it. Snapshot of the rice covered in melted cookies. (Instagram/@Peter Hentzepeter)

The video was posted on Instagram by Peter Hentzepeter. In the caption of the post, he wrote, "Rate this dish on a scale of 1-10". It opens to show Hentzepeter boiling a few cookies in a pan. After they turn soggy, he adds canned carrots, corn and peas to them. Then, after combining it, he tops it on a bowl of rice. (Also Read: Robot delivers food to man in his hotel room in China, netizens have mixed reactions)

This post was shared a while ago on Instagram. After being posted, it went viral with more than 33 million views. The share also gained numerous likes and comments. Many people expressed their displeasure and disappointment with the dish in the comments section of the post. While a person called it 'gross', another joined him and said 'disgusting'. (Also Read: People are eating fried toothpicks in a bizarre new trend!)

An individual said, "That's just straight up wasting food."

A second shared, "Please never do this again."

A third added, "Bro, for real made cookie curry."

'Nah, that's actually gross, not going to lie," posted a fourth.

A fifth said, "Disgusting. Waste of food!"

Earlier, another experimental food video went viral on social media. The viral clip showed a woman making kaju katli pakoras. Yes, you read that right. X handle @MFuturewala shared the video. It shows a woman taking a piece of kaju katli from a sweet box. She then dips it into besan batter and fries it in hot oil. This video left many people shocked.