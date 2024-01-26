 Warning issued over people eating fried toothpicks! - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / HTCity / HTCity Foodies / People are eating fried toothpicks in a bizarre new trend!

People are eating fried toothpicks in a bizarre new trend!

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 26, 2024 12:28 PM IST

South Korea's food ministry is urging people not to try this.

There are all kinds of weird food trends out there and here's the latest, but we advise you not to try it out should you get hungry! People are eating fried toothpicks made of starch (unlike the wooden ones) and resembling curly fries in shape. The practice has gone viral in social media, with several video clips showing people frying and then consuming the deep-fried toothpicks seasoned with powdered cheese and other spices, surfaced. It has thrown up thousands of likes and shares for it on TikTok and Instagram. But does anything work in the name of garnering likes? No, actually. And in this case, eating these fied toothpicks this poses adverse health risks. It has prompted a stern health warning from South Korea's food ministry, who are urging people not to try this.

People are eating fried toothpicks made of starch, which has prompted a health warning
People are eating fried toothpicks made of starch, which has prompted a health warning

In a post on social media platform X (earlier Twitter), the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety had said, "Their safety as food has not been verified. Please do not eat (them)."

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

With the use of food colouring made from sweet potato or corn starch, the toothpicks have got a green hue.

Mukbang, an online eating show which often describes often people eating an excessive amount of food or unusual dishes, are popular in South Korea.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On