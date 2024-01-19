After 'biryani chai,' biryani momos raises eyebrows. Would you try it?

A few days ago, ‘biryani chai’ hit the headlines for being an offbeat combination. Now, competing with it, biryani momos irked many people. A video of this unique dish being made on the streets of Kolkata was shared on Instagram. After the video went viral, many people expressed their displeasure with this dish in the comments section of the post and said These biryani momos are from Kolkata. (Instagram/@haomaokhaovlogs)

The video was posted on Instagram by the handle @haomaokhaovlogs. It shows a man talking about a stall that sells biryani momos. As he orders a plate, he shows people the rice and chicken stuffing inside the momos. (Also Read: Biryani stuffed in samosa is the latest weird food combo. Dare to try it?)

In the caption of the post, @haomaokhaovlogs wrote, “Kolkata’s first biryani momos! Yes! You heard it right! A new concept introduced by Momo Chayee!”

Watch the video here:

This video was shared on January 11. Since being posted, it has garnered over 1.3 million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. Many people were furious to look at this bizarre combination.

Check out what people said about the post here:

An individual wrote, "Why are you guys destroying my comfort food? Just why?"

A second added, "There should be a punishment for whoever created this."

A third said, "Please someone report this."

"This is so crazy," posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the biryani momos? Would you be willing to try it?