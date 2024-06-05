Onion coffee, anyone? Food blogger's bizarre experiment raises eyebrows. Watch viral video

Coffee is one of those beverages that people like to have it in a certain way. While some might like it with more milk, some may enjoy it with less sugar, and not only that, a few may just also have a cup of black coffee and go on about their day. Though there are numerous ways in which you can have a delicious cup of coffee, a food blogger's experiment with it has baffled many people. The blogger, Calvin Lee, made coffee with onions. Yes, you read that right. Snapshot of the man who tried onion coffee.

In the video, Lee first makes normal coffee and then adds slices of onions to it. After mixing it together, he tries the blend. While reviewing it, he says, "The spicy onion flavour makes the coffee tastes extra bitter. I don't like it. A very uncomfortable cup of coffee." (Also Read: Buttery pav stuffed with kulfi? Bizarre food combination confuses people)

Watch the video of his experiment here:

This post was shared a while ago on Instagram. Since being posted, it has gained numerous likes and comments. (Also Read: People are eating fried toothpicks in a bizarre new trend!)

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "Now, what in the world made you think this was a good idea."

A second shared, "Weeks ago, I watched coffee with spring onions or chivez. A few days ago, I watched coffee with chillies...now coffee with onion. What's next?"

"There are foods that we know should never be combined. Our noses tell us no before our tongues do. Just why?" commented a third.

A fourth posted, "Oh man, I couldn't do it. Props to you for giving it a try!"

"The onions should be deep fried and caramel added for better taste," said a fifth.

A sixth added, "The second I saw onions I knew it would be a bad idea."