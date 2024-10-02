'Delhi-NCR people are annoying': Manali woman's viral rant against tourists on vacation

In a viral video, a woman can be heard criticising people from Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, accusing them of speeding while driving in the hills and mistreating the locals while on vacation in the hill state. She said that motorists add to the noise pollution in the hills by playing loud music in their cars as they drive.(X/@Nayak_Khalnyak)

"I am sorry to say but Delhi-NCR, Punjab and Haryana people are very annoying. They cause a lot of pollution. The way they drive is very rash. If you say anything to them, they turn to road rage," says the woman, who does not identify herself, during an undated street interview for a local news channel in Chandigarh.

She adds that her hometown is near Manali and when she travels home, she ensures that she drives safely as the roads in the hills are treacherous even for locals. "They do not know how to manoeuvre their cars in the hills and drive on the bends. Apna GT road samjh ke uda ke lekey jaatey hain," she complains.

Watch the viral interview's video here:

"Our cattle and animals are often found dead on the sides of the roads because of such rash drivers," she added.

She also said that such motorists add to the noise pollution in the region by playing loud music in their cars as they drive. "I understand that you are here to relax and have fun during your vacations but there has to be a sense of responsibility towards the locals and their culture," she said.

How the internet reacted

The video which has garnered over 94,000 views in two days has divided the internet. While some people have agreed to the nuisance created by such tourists, many others have slammed the woman's statements calling them discriminatory.

"She is talking about the college students who come there on weekends to drink and party. Families who come from Punjab and Haryana are decent of course," one user clarified.

"What she is saying is not wrong, even I have witnessed the same in the hills," another comment read.

"Himachalis don't have problem with people of Haryana,Dehli or Punjab but surely they have problems with the acts they do in Himachal," a comment read.

"I am from Delhi and I am a Punjabi but I did not take offense at anything she said," a third user commented.

"Yup. She's making sensible comments," said another, in agreement.