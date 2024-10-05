Kolkata street vendor makes Fanta anda bhurji. Internet says ‘this is egg-tremely bizarre’

In a world where food experiments never cease to surprise, a street vendor's peculiar twist on the humble egg has left the internet buzzing. A video posted by @foodandstreett (Subrata Samaddar) on Instagram shows a Kolkata street vendor cooking eggs in Fanta, the fizzy orange-flavoured drink, and the clip has taken social media by storm. With an astonishing 180 million views, it’s safe to say this unusual recipe has sparked curiosity. A street vendor in Kolkata cooked eggs in Fanta, going viral with 180 million views on social media.(Instagram/@foodandstreett)

(Also read: Rose Pakoda? Street vendor’s bizarre dish gets thumbs down from internet. Watch)

The Fanta and egg fusion

In the viral video, the vendor begins by pouring an entire bottle of Fanta into a hot pan. Viewers are then treated to the sight of six eggs being cracked directly into the fizzy liquid. He sprinkles a pinch of salt before stirring the mixture, resulting in a curious milky-orange concoction.

As the eggs begin to cook, the vendor chops up fresh tomatoes, onions, green chillies, and cilantro, adding them into the pan. Once the liquid evaporates, the unique dish—dubbed 'orange anda bhurji'—is plated on a traditional leaf-made dish.

The caption accompanying the video reads: "Most Unique Cold Drinks Omelette Of Kolkata."

Watch the clip here:

Social media reactions: Humour and disbelief

Unsurprisingly, this quirky recipe drew a wide array of reactions. Instagram users were quick to flood the comments section with their thoughts on this unusual pairing of eggs and a soft drink.

One user jokingly said, “Well, this is one way to make breakfast and a drink at the same time.” Another couldn’t hide their confusion, commenting, “I thought I’d seen everything until today. Fanta with eggs? Seriously?!”

(Also read: Street vendor making idli ice cream upsets foodies on Instagram, they demand ‘justice’)

For some, the combination was simply too outlandish. “I think I’m going to stick with regular anda bhurji, thank you very much,” one viewer remarked.

Others, however, saw the fun side of it. “This is what happens when you run out of oil and only have Fanta in the fridge,” quipped another, adding a light-hearted twist to the conversation.

Yet some were more curious than critical. “I don’t know why but I really want to try this,” one person confessed, while another exclaimed, “Only in India! This is why I love street food here.”