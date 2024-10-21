Chocolate idli with strawberry jam? Bengaluru street vendor's bizarre creation angers internet

The internet is filled with the unique street food creations by vendors across India who try to add their own spin to reinvent classic street food to add a unique selling point to their dishes. But some of these creations cross over from the realm of unique to just plain disgusting. In the video by Instagram food blogger Amar Sodhi, a street vendor can be seen selling a plate of chocolate filled idlis for ₹ 100.

One such creation is a chocolate filled idli being sold on the streets of Bengaluru. In a video posted by Instagram food blogger Amar Sodhi, also known as @foodie_incarnate, a street vendor can be seen selling a plate of chocolate filled idlis for ₹100.

To top of the already bizarre creation, the street vendor glazes the rice idlis with strawberry jam, mango syrup and lychee spread. He then serves it with a cup of strawberry icecream along with a drizzle of chocolate and multicoloured sprinkles instead of podi masala or chutney. (Also read: Delhi street vendor creates 'fruit momos' in viral video, internet disgusted)

Take a look at the viral video:

"Today I am going to show you the weirdest idli in Bengaluru. I have not eaten anything worse than this in Bengaluru. This is a bad joke. It's salty, sour and sweet at the same time," says the disgusted food blogger in his video.

Internet reacts to chocolate idli

The video which has garnered over 2.3 million views on Instagram has disgusted many other who commented "Justice for Idli" on the post.

"Tauba Tauba sara mood khrab krdia," said one user.

"Bhai zeher daalna bhool gaye shayad," wrote another user.

"Idli is crying in corner. It's combination is with coconut chutney and sambhar. There days in Bangalore everything is a experiment," read one comment. (Also read: Surat street vendor's cheese-loaded sabzi leaves internet disgusted. Watch)

"Nonsense guy created nonsense food for nonsense people," read another angry comment on the video while another user said that they could not even bear to look at the idlis let alone eat a whole plate of the creation.

"I am from Karnataka and I feel violated by this idli," wrote one user.