Nepali Google techie gives parents a tour of her Bengaluru Ananta office: ‘Letting them revive their childhood’
The video captured the parents of a Google techie from Nepal, enjoying a fun tour of the internet giant's Bengaluru office.
A woman from Nepal working at Google in Bengaluru has captured the internet’s attention by sharing a heartfelt moment with her parents.
The short video shows her bringing them into her workplace for the first time, turning an ordinary office visit into a celebration of family, success, and shared joy.
Dipinty, a Cloud Engineer at Google from Kathmandu, Nepal, now working in Bengaluru, shared the video on Instagram.
“Nepali daughter takes her parents to Google’s office in Bengaluru, letting them revive their childhood and feel relieved that their daughter is taken good care of by Google,” the caption of the post reads.
Also Read: Google techie gives parents a tour of her workplace, heartfelt video goes viral: ‘This gave me a kind of sukoon’
Inside Google’s vibrant campus:
The video begins with Dipinty welcoming her parents to her office. She then takes them on a tour of the large Google campus. Her parents look excited and curious as they explore the colourful space.
In the video, her parents are seen playing different games such as a car racing game, golf, and even a bike racing game. Their happy faces show how much they are enjoying the experience.
Later, in the video, the family is seen having lunch together at the office cafeteria.
The video captured the many facilities Google provides for its employees, including a gaming zone, indoor sports areas, open work spaces, relaxation spaces, and a large cafeteria where employees can enjoy their meals.
HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds.
Check out the video here:
Here's how people reacted to the video:
Instagram users reacted warmly to the video, filling the comment section with heart emojis and messages of love.
One of the users commented, “Proud of you, my sister.”
A second user commented, “Inspirational.”
“So cute,” another user commented.
Also Read: Google techie takes parents to his 1.6 million sq ft Ananta office in Bengaluru: ‘Now they think…’
Parents explore Ananta campus:
An X post shared by a Google techie, Viraj Chandra, about taking his parents around the company’s 1.6 million sq ft Ananta office in Bengaluru melted hearts online.
The post about their visit to the tech giant’s campus quickly went viral, drawing praise and warm reactions from social media users.
"Took my parents to @GoogleIndia Ananta, and now they think I just hang out in a 5-star resort every day. Can’t blame them, this place barely feels like an office," he wrote.
According to his LinkedIn profile, he had joined the global tech company three months earlier. He completed the post with a sweet photo of himself standing in front of Google’s iconic ‘G’ logo with his parents, all smiling at the camera.