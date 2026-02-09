Nepali Google techie gives parents a tour of her Bengaluru Ananta office: ‘Letting them revive their childhood’

A woman from Nepal working at Google in Bengaluru has captured the internet’s attention by sharing a heartfelt moment with her parents. Dipinty, a Cloud Engineer at Google from Kathmandu, Nepal, shared the video on Instagram. (@buffering_to_bright/Instagram)

The short video shows her bringing them into her workplace for the first time, turning an ordinary office visit into a celebration of family, success, and shared joy.

Dipinty, a Cloud Engineer at Google from Kathmandu, Nepal, now working in Bengaluru, shared the video on Instagram.

“Nepali daughter takes her parents to Google’s office in Bengaluru, letting them revive their childhood and feel relieved that their daughter is taken good care of by Google,” the caption of the post reads.

Inside Google’s vibrant campus: The video begins with Dipinty welcoming her parents to her office. She then takes them on a tour of the large Google campus. Her parents look excited and curious as they explore the colourful space.

In the video, her parents are seen playing different games such as a car racing game, golf, and even a bike racing game. Their happy faces show how much they are enjoying the experience.

Later, in the video, the family is seen having lunch together at the office cafeteria.

The video captured the many facilities Google provides for its employees, including a gaming zone, indoor sports areas, open work spaces, relaxation spaces, and a large cafeteria where employees can enjoy their meals.

HT.com has reached out to the user for more details. This report will be updated when she responds.