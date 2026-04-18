‘Unlimited coffee dates’: Google techie couple shares best perk of working together

A video shared by a couple working at Google has caught the attention of social media users, offering a glimpse into their daily life at work. The clip, posted on Instagram, features tech professionals Deeksha and Gautam enjoying a quiet coffee break together inside their office. A Google techie couple posted a clip of their workplace coffee breaks. (Instagram/gautam__deeksha)

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The short video is shared on the joint account of the couple and highlights a light hearted moment from their routine. The text overlaid on the clip reads, “The best part about working together at Google - unlimited coffee dates.” It shows the two seated with cups of coffee, smiling and taking a break amid their work schedules.

The caption accompanying the video adds a personal touch. It reads, “When you both worked hard and now your coffee breaks look like this.” The post reflects both their professional journey and the comfort of sharing it with a partner.

Watch the clip here: