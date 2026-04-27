Six young children seen riding a scooter in Bengaluru, internet says ‘arrest parents’

Pictures of six young children riding a single scooter through a busy Bengaluru road have sparked outrage and concern on social media, with many users demanding strict action against their parents. An X user came across the alarming sight of six children on a single scooter

The photographs were shared on X on Saturday morning by a user named Shreyas, who said he spotted the alarming scene while commuting to work. The images showed six underage children crammed onto one scooter, with none of them wearing helmets.

The scooter appeared to be driven by a young boy, while five other children sat behind him in a dangerously overcrowded manner.

“This happened today 26/04/2026 morning at 10:45 am. Those kids illegally riding scooter No. KA05JZ9065 on location (Padarayanapura Main Road near Goripalya opposite of Total Engineer Auto Gas ) New Bridge,” Shreyas posted on X, sharing two photographs of the children on the scooter.

The X user tagged Bengaluru City Police and Bengaluru Traffic Police in his post, asking them to take action against the parents.

Internet says ‘punish the parents’ The pictures quickly went viral online, with many social media users expressing shock over the apparent negligence and the risks involved. Several users pointed out that the children were riding on a busy public road without helmets, while others demanded strict punishment for the guardians involved.

“What the hell is this. Their parents should be in jail minimum for a week,” wrote X user Rajesh Kumar.

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“Underage riding is a serious violation and puts lives at risk. Authorities should take strict action,” the Hetch Foundation added.

“Arrest the parents and keep in jail for a week then everything will become set right.... Parents are the root cause, they want their child to behave beyond their age limits and this is the result of such thinking,” a user named Shiva Kumar said.

IPS officer calls for strict action Former IPS & Commissioner of Police, Bangalore, Bhaskar Rao also joined the conversation. Rao called for strict action to be taken against the parents of the children.

“Dear Bengaluru Police, please take the strictest action both under MV Act and BNS against the owners or parents of these children in public interest to send a message to all,” he posted on X.

(Also read: Kids take SUV for a dangerous joyride in busy lane, pedestrians and bikers jump to safety)