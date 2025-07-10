Rajkummar Rao movies that scream versatility: Hum Do Hamare Do, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana and more

Rajkummar Rao is the talk of the hour, with his movie Maalik scheduled to release in theatres this Friday, and another sweet announcement. Rajkummar is expecting his first baby with wife Patralekhaa, he had announced days before Maalik releases in theatres. The movie sees him in the role of a full-fledged action hero for the very first time. Rao is often known for his underrated performances and this would be one of his first out-and-out commercial film, which rides on his shoulder alone. However, the actor has explored commercial roles before, most of which were noticed as well. Here's taking a look at the films that showcase his versatility Rajkummar Rao films

Stream Rajkummar Rao’s Hum Do Hamare Do and Bhediya, among other entertainers, on JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium

Rajkummar Rao movies on OTT

Hum Do Hamare Do is truly commercial in all senses of the word. It is the story of Dhruv (Rao) and Anya (Kriti Sanon). While Dhruv grew up as an orphan, he falls in love with Anya who desires to live with a big family. We already know the lengths to which a man in love could go, and Dhruv does exactly that. He fakes a family, which is just the starting point for chaos and loads of entertainment for the viewers.

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana is a movie that everybody recognizes now, years after it released. While there are talks about the sequel, one particular song from the film went viral and continues to be netizens' favourite. No brownie points for guessing, it is indeed Thukra Ke.

Even with just a cameo appearance in Varun Dhawan's Bhediya, Rajkummar Rao left an impact. The role saw him and his friends witness Bhediya in his true form, and much like you can expect from his character Vicky, the whole scene wasn't one bit disappointing.

Stree 2 (Prime Video)

Although Rajkummar Rao left an impact with both Stree as well as Stree 2, the latter became truly remarkable. This time, Vicky had to face his inner strength as a headless man, better known as Sarkata, approached him. Rajkummar once again nailed his character, and we were left on a cliffhanger with him, also trying to discover the truth about the real identity of Shraddha Kapoor in the film. Stree 2, thus, became truly iconic.

Bhool Chuk Maaf (Prime Video)

Rajkummar Rao's last offering Bhool Chuk Maaf in itself is proof of the commercial actor that he is. Even when set in a small town and seeing Rao in a comic role, he breaks the mould with his power-packed performance. This die-hard romantic boy gets stuck in a time loop a day ahead of his wedding. His love and faith get tested with this tale, and you are constantly left wondering - will he find redemption?