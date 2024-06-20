MUMBAI: The Bombay high court on Wednesday granted permission to release Annu Kapoor starrer Hamare Baarah after the petitioners and the filmmakers both agreed to certain edits suggested by the court. The makers and producers also agreed to pay a fine of ₹5 lakh for releasing a trailer comprising uncertified scenes that were in violation of the Cinematograph Act. Bombay High Court clears Hamare Baarah for release with agreed edits

The high court bench, comprising Justice BP Colabawalla and Justice Firdosh Pooniwala, passed the order on a petition filed by Azhar Basha Tamboli raising concerns that the film’s content could potentially hurt the religious sentiments of Muslims and promote domestic violence. The court also addressed intervention applications from Shaheen Shahnawaz Khan and Shama Haseen Khan, allowing them to join the case. Several petitions were filed earlier this month seeking a ban on the film, alleging that it was derogatory towards the Muslim community and distorted the Quran’s teachings.

After watching the movie, the court said it found nothing objectionable in it, but suggested several edits that both parties agreed to. This included two 12-second disclaimers at the beginning of the film, one of which would be a detailed message on the Islamic practice of polygamy displayed in both English and Hindi.

The edits also include muting certain dialogues, a scene where the phrase “Allahu Akbar” is used inappropriately, and a recitation of a Quranic verse (Aayat 223) at the beginning of the film. The court ruled that the movie, with these changes, must be resubmitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for recertification. The CBFC is expected to grant a fresh certification by noon on June 20. Once certified, the filmmakers can release the movie on any platform.

During Tuesday’s hearing, the court had emphasised the importance of respecting religious sentiments, stating, “The makers should also be careful what they put out. They cannot hurt the sentiments of any religion. [Muslims] are the second largest religion of this country.”

The court further acknowledged that domestic violence, a theme in the film, is a universal issue and isn’t confined to any one community. “Domestic violence is a reality. It happens in all religions. The movie is not above that. It’s about the upliftment of women, a court case,” observed the court.

The bench also criticised the filmmakers for releasing an uncertified trailer, noting that it contained shocking and potentially harmful content. That’s why the court suggested the filmmakers pay a fine of ₹5 lakh fine, which will be donated to the Ideal Relief Committee Trust for disaster relief.

Social media platforms, including YouTube and Twitter, were also directed to remove unauthorised trailers containing previously deleted dialogues immediately. Certified trailers can be promoted freely, the court said.

With these conditions met, the court disposed of the petition and applications, with no orders on costs. The film, initially slated for release on June 7 and then June 14, is now expected to be released on June 21 after the edits.