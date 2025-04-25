Amid boycott calls, songs of Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor's Abir Gulaal removed from YouTube

Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor's upcoming film Abir Gulaal has hit a roadblock following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. Now, the film's songs seem to have been removed from YouTube India amid widespread boycott calls. Also read: Fawad Khan's Abir Gulaal not to release in India: sources Earlier this week, the makers announced that the new song Tain Tain would be released on Wednesday but it is yet to be launched.

Fawad Khan's film songs taken down

The makers of Abir Gulaal had released two songs from the film -- a romantic track titled Khudaya Ishq and a peppy dance number called Angreji Rangrasiya. However, the two songs have vanished from YouTube. They are not available on the official YouTube channel of the production house, A Richer Lens Entertainment.

In fact, the songs have also been removed from Saregama's YouTube handle despite the label having the film's official music rights. The decision to remove the songs comes after intense backlash on social media, with many users criticising the collaboration between Indian and Pakistani artists in the wake of the attack. Earlier this week, the makers announced that the new song Tain Tain would be released on Wednesday, but it has not yet been released.

The makers and the actors have not reacted to the songs being removed from YouTube.

Earlier, Fawad took to social media to condemn the attack in Pahalgam and wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this horrifying incident, and we pray for strength and healing for their families in this difficult time."

At least 26 people lost their lives when terrorists opened fire at the tourists present there on Tuesday afternoon, in what turned out to be one of the deadliest terror attacks in Kashmir.

Abir Gulaal’s release in jeopardy

Following the Pahalgam terror attack on Tuesday, April 22, there have been calls to stop the release of the film Abir Gulaal, which stars Pakistani actor Fawad Khan with Vaani Kapoor. Social media users have shared their reservations over Indian artists collaborating with Pakistani talent during such turbulent times. Directed by Aarti S Bagdi, Abir Gulaal is scheduled to release on May 9.

On Thursday, a report by PTI stated that Abir Gulaal will not be allowed to release in India in the wake of the terror attack. "The movie Abir Gulaal, starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, will not be allowed to release in India," the government sources said on Thursday. On Wednesday, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) reiterated its directive to ban Pakistani artists. They called for a complete non-cooperation with all Pakistani artists, singers, and technicians within the Indian film and entertainment industry.

About the film

Abir Gulaal is produced by Indian Stories Production, along with A Richer Lens and Aarjay Pictures. Vivek B Agrawal, Avantika Hari and Rakesh Sippy are credited as producers on the movie. The film, which was shot in London, also features Lisa Haydon, Riddhi Dogra, Farida Jalal, Soni Razdan and Parmeet Sethi in pivotal roles.