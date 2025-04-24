Fawad Khan's Abir Gulaal not to release in India: sources

Abir Gulaal, a Hindi film featuring Pakistani star Fawad Khan in the lead, will not be allowed to release in India in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, government sources said on Thursday. A still from Abir Gulaal starring Vaani Kapoor and Fawad Khan

Directed by Aarti S Bagdi and also starring Vaani Kapoor, the movie was set to make its debut in Indian cinemas on May 9.

"The movie Abir Gulaal, starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, will not be allowed to release in India," the sources said.

The action comes amid calls for a ban on the movie after 26 people, mostly tourists, were gunned down in a terror attack in South Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday. It is being described as the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019.

On Wednesday, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) reiterated its directive to ban Pakistani artists. They called for a complete non-cooperation with all Pakistani artists, singers, and technicians within the Indian film and entertainment industry.

"Despite the ongoing directive, we've been made aware of the recent collaboration with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan for the Hindi film, Abir Gulaal.

"In light of the recent attack in Pahalgam, FWICE is once again compelled to issue a blanket boycott on all Pakistani artists, singers and technicians participating in any Indian film or entertainment projects. This includes performances or collaborations occurring anywhere in the world," the FWICE said in a statement.

The industry workers' union, which had issued a similar directive in February 2019 after the Pulwama terror attack, also warned that it will take disciplinary action against those who work with Pakistani artists.

Fawad, whose last Hindi film appearance in 2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil also ran in trouble post the Uri terror strike, condemned the Pahalgam attack on his Instagram Story on Wednesday night.

"Deeply saddened to hear the news of the heinous attack in Pahalgam. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this horrifying incident, and we pray for strength and healing for their families in this difficult time," the Zindagi Gulzar Hai star wrote.

Vaani also condemned the loss of lives in Pahalgam.

"Have been numb, at a loss of words since the time I have seen the attack on innocent people in Pahalgam. Gutted. Devastated. My prayers are with the families," she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Earlier this month, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by Raj Thackeray, had also opposed the release of Abir Gulaal.

Abir Gulaal is produced by Indian Stories Production, along with A Richer Lens and Aarjay Pictures. Vivek B Agrawal, Avantika Hari and Rakesh Sippy are credited as producers on the movie.

The film, which was shot in London, also features Lisa Haydon, Riddhi Dogra, Farida Jalal, Soni Razdan and Parmeet Sethi in pivotal roles.

Earlier this week, the makers announced that the new song Tain Tain would be released on Wednesday but it is yet to be launched.