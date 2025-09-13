Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan's Parasakthi to clash with Vijay's final film Jana Nayagan during Pongal

It’s official! Sudha Kongara’s Sivakarthikeyan, Ravi Mohan, Atharvaa, and Sreeleela-starrer Parasakthi will clash with H Vinoth’s Vijay, Bobby Deol, and Pooja Hegde-starrer Jana Nayagan next Pongal. While there is a couple of days' gap between the films' releases, both filmmakers have confirmed they will hit screens for Pongal/Sankranthi next year. Vijay and Sivakarthikeyan headline Jana Nayagan and Parasakhti, respectively.

Parasakthi release date announced with teaser

On Friday, the Parasakthi team released a teaser to announce the film’s release date. The short 19-second video gives a glimpse of the retro period the film is set in, apart from Sivakarthikeyan and Ravi’s characters. It ends by announcing that Parasakthi will be released in theatres on 14 January next year in all South Indian languages.

Parasakthi is based on true events, with the story revolving around the anti-Hindi agitations that took place in Tamil Nadu in 1965. Abbas, Dev Ramnath, Prithvi Rajan, Guru Somasundaram, Basil Joseph, Papri Ghosh, and Rana Daggubati play key roles in it. The film is produced by Aakash Baskaran for Dawn Pictures and features music by GV Prakash Kumar. This is Sivakarthikeyan’s 25th film.

Jana Nayagan also to release for Pongal

In March this year, the Jana Nayagan team had already announced that the film would be released in theatres on 9 January for Pongal. It is touted to be Vijay’s final film before he contests in the Tamil Nadu elections through his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani also star in it. The film is produced by KVN Productions and has music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Despite Parasakthi’s clash with Jana Nayagan, many seemed happy that there was enough gap between the two films for the audience to enjoy both. One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote, “Probably the best thing that could happen to Pongal 2026. Two promising biggies taking a spaced out release slot and will arrive with a 5 day gap.” Another wrote, “A clash but good choices for people this Sankranthi.” One wrote, “Both films are releasing on 5 Days gap & 2026 Pongal has almost like 10 days extended holiday.”