Kiara Advani is Nadia: Yash unveils actor's first look from Toxic, fans see Harley Quinn vibes

The first look of Kiara Advani’s character, Nadia, from her upcoming film Toxic, was unveiled on Sunday morning. The film’s male lead, Yash, shared the poster of Kiara’s character from the film on his Instagram account, which was cross-posted by Kiara and the film’s makers as well. Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Adults is Kiara’s first film since she became a mom earlier this year, and Yash’s first release since the mega successful KGF franchise ended in 2022. Kiara Advani's first look from Yash-starrer Toxic was unveiled on Sunday.

Kiara Advani in Toxic

Yash shared the poster of Kiara on Instagram with the caption: “Introducing Kiara Advani as NADIA in - A Toxic Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups.” The poster features Kiara in a black, off-shoulder, thigh-high slit gown, standing in the spotlight on a dance floor, looking away from the camera with a pensieve stare. Tears can be seen streaming down her face. The almost goth-like appearance of Kiara in the poster had fans comparing her with characters from Tim Burton films and even the DC character Harley Quinn. One comment read, “She looks like lady Joker.” Another added, “Kiara as Nadia looks powerful already.”

Fans of Yash also flooded the comments section with praise for the poster and anticipation for the film. Many have predicted that the film will break box office records, as it is Yash’s first major project since he attained pan-India stardom following the success of the two KGF films. The Prasanth Neel films grossed over ₹1500 crore worldwide and transformed Yash from a Kannada star to a nationwide popular superstar.

About Toxic

Toxic is directed by Geethu Mohandas. Apart from Yash and Kiara, it also stars Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, and Sudev Nair. The film was simultaneously shot in both Kannada and English and is scheduled for release in six languages on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Ugadi.