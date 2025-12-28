Huma Qureshi’s first look poster as Elizabeth from Toxic gives ‘Hollywood vibes’; fans call her a ‘vintage queen’

After revealing Kiara Advani’s ‘Harley Quinn’-style look from the film, the makers have now unveiled Huma Qureshi’s first look as Elizabeth from Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, and fans can’t stop gushing about its ‘Hollywood-level scale’. Huma Qureshi's first look from Toxic finally unveiled.

Huma Qureshi's first look poster from Toxic

On Sunday, Yash, the lead actor of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, shared the intriguing poster of Huma Qureshi’s character from the film. The caption read, “Huma Qureshi as ELIZABETH in A Toxic Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups.” Huma looked like a vintage queen, standing strong yet guarded in a graveyard. Her dramatic black outfit reflects mystery, while the angel statue behind her hints at lost innocence. The vintage car and stormy atmosphere add a timeless feel to the poster.

Fans were quick to react to the poster. One comment read, “Vintage queen vibes.” Another wrote, “The poster stands tall at true Hollywood standards, matching the visual sophistication of international cinema.” Others commented, “Hollywood stuff,” “Pure Hollywood vibes,” and “Huma the goth dark angel.”

Just a week earlier, Kiara Advani’s poster as Nadia was unveiled by Yash. She was seen wearing a black off-shoulder gown, with tears streaming down her face. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see Nayanthara’s first-look poster.

About Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups

Helmed by Geethu Mohandas, the film stars Yash, Kiara Advani and Huma Qureshi, along with Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair. The film was shot simultaneously in Kannada and English and is scheduled for release in six languages on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Ugadi.

The film marks Yash’s next outing after the 2022 blockbuster KGF 2. Toxic will clash with Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2, which stars Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt. The film is a sequel to the recent blockbuster Dhurandhar, which collected over ₹1,000 crore in just 22 days.