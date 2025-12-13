Huma Qureshi counters Jaya Bachchan’s paparazzi remarks, says celebs also call photogs when they want to be seen

Days after Jaya Bachchan stirred controversy with her sharp criticism of paparazzi culture, Huma Qureshi has offered a more balanced perspective, acknowledging both the challenges and the importance of the paparazzi ecosystem. In a new interview, the actor admitted that while boundaries must be respected, celebrities, too, benefit from and often use paparazzi visibility to their advantage. While advocating for respect and boundaries, Huma Qureshi emphasized her healthy rapport with photographers, contrasting Jaya Bachchan's harsh criticism of the paparazzi's professionalism and conduct.

Huma talks about paparazzi

Speaking to India Today, Huma described her relationship with the paparazzi as very healthy, adding, “I think they are also important. I won’t lie, but we use them when we need to promote our films or bring a certain aspect of our lives into the public eye. There have been times when we needed to promote our films, so we invited them to premieres. When we want to be spotted somewhere, we call them. I don’t want to put all the blame on them.”

She shared that over the years, her rapport with photographers has evolved. Whenever she isn’t feeling her best or doesn’t want to be clicked, she simply requests that they not take pictures, and they usually respect her wishes.

However, Huma also highlighted issues that women in the industry commonly face, such as intrusive questions or inappropriate attempts to capture their outfits from uncomfortable angles. She pointed out that while a certain degree of intrusion is part of the ecosystem, respect and limits must be maintained. “If you want to intrude on my privacy, you will ask questions that I won’t find appropriate… There’s a limit people should not cross, but we do cross it. As a female actress, I have experienced all of this,” she said, recalling an especially inappropriate question asked during a past press conference.

What did Jaya Bachchan say about paparazzi

Huma’s comments come in contrast to Jaya Bachchan’s recent strong critique of photographers. In an interview with Barkha Dutt, Jaya said she shares “zero” relationship with paparazzi despite having deep respect for traditional media. She questioned their training, conduct, and professionalism, saying, “Those who wear cheap tight pants and hold a mobile in their hand think just because they have a phone, they can take your picture and say what they want… What kind of education, what background do they come from?”

