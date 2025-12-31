'The year my heart expanded in ways I couldn’t imagine': Kiara Advani reflects on 2025 filled with glimpses of Sarayaah

Bollywood star Kiara Advani took to Instagram to share a heartfelt round-up of her 2025, posting a series of adorable snapshots that captured both her personal and professional milestones. From candid moments doing mommy duties to glamorous appearances at the Met Gala, Kiara’s posts reflected a year full of evolution, learning, and love. Kiara Advani shared personal moments, including family life and glamorous events, concluding with optimism for 2026 and gratitude for her journey as a mother and an actor.

Kiara Advani shares her 2025 round-up

She also shared glimpses from her romantic getaways with husband Sidharth Malhotra, and memorable highlights like her viral bikini look from War 2 and her first look from the much-anticipated film Toxic. Alongside the images, she wrote, “The year my heart expanded in ways I couldn’t imagine, a year of firsts, of learning, of becoming, of evolution and sweetest blessings.”

The actress reflected on her personal journey in 2025, celebrating the life-changing experience of becoming a mother, which she described as holding her “whole world” in tiny hands. Professionally, it was also a landmark year, with Kiara consolidating her place as one of the most versatile and loved actresses in Bollywood, balancing high-profile events, photo shoots, and film promotions with her growing family life.

Kiara concluded her post with optimism for the new year, writing, “Hello 2026, my heart is ready for you. Stepping into this new year with gratitude, excitement and the cutest tiny hands that hold my whole world.” Her fans flooded the post with love and congratulatory messages, celebrating both her professional achievements and the joys of motherhood.

Kiara and Sidharth blessed with Saraayah

Kiara Advani and husband Sidharth Malhotra welcomed their first child, a daughter named Saraayah Malhotra, on 15 July 2025 at Reliance Hospital in Mumbai, marking one of the biggest personal milestones of the year for the Bollywood couple. The pair kept the early days of parenthood private, only sharing their daughter’s name with fans later in November, calling their baby girl “our princess” and “our divine blessing” in a joint Instagram post. Since then, Kiara has shared glimpses of family life and holiday moments, charming audiences with her transition into motherhood.

Kiara's upcoming work

Kiara is also gearing up for the release of Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, an eagerly anticipated film directed by Geetu Mohandas and headlined by Yash. Slated to hit theatres on 19 March 2026, the movie was shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in multiple Indian languages. The ensemble cast includes Kiara as Nadia, alongside Nayanthara as Ganga, Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, and Sudev Nair, among others.