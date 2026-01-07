Yash to skip fan meet on 40th birthday as he is 'immersed in finishing' Toxic, promises to meet them in a 'bigger way'

The actor, however, promised his fans that he would "make it up to them." "Because of this, I won’t be able to meet you in person just yet. Even though we couldn’t make it happen now, I promise to make it up to you. We will meet in a much bigger way, very soon. In the meantime, I will be personally looking through all your wishes and cherishing every bit of the love you send. Yours, Yash,” concluded his note.

Yash, in his note, said that he has been "longing" to meet fans. “To my dearest fans, I honestly am deeply aware of how you’ve been waiting to meet me over the last few years. Trust me, I’ve been longing to see you all just as much. I truly wanted to make it happen this year on my birthday, but I am fully immersed in finishing the film to make sure it’s ready for you in theatres on March 19th, 2026.”

Ahead of his 40th birthday, actor Yash has shared a note stating that he won't be able to meet his fans in person on his special day. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, he said that he is "immersed in finishing" his upcoming film, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups, scheduled to release in theatres on March 19.

About Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups Written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been filmed simultaneously in Kannada and English, with dubbed versions planned in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and several other languages. So far, the makers unveiled the first looks of Kiara Advani as Nadia, Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth, Nayanthara as Ganga, Tara Sutaria as Rebecca and Rukmini Vasanth as Mellisa.

The Kannada movie marks Yash’s first project since the release of the KGF: Chapter 2 (2022) in the superhit franchise. The film boasts a formidable technical team, including National Award winner Rajeev Ravi as cinematographer, Ravi Basrur on music, Ujwal Kulkarni on editing, and TP Abid as production designer.

High-octane action is choreographed by Hollywood action director JJ Perry (John Wick) alongside National Award-winning duo Anbariv and Kecha Khamphakdee.