Vicky Kaushal says Katrina Kaif handled pregnancy and motherhood like a warrior: ‘She is being the superhero’

Actor Vicky Kaushal recently admitted he is in complete awe of Katrina Kaif, calling her a true “warrior” for the way she navigated her pregnancy and is now embracing motherhood. He added that she has been nothing short of a “superhero” while caring for their three-month-old son, Vihaan. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif welcomed their baby boy in November last year.

Vicky Kaushal cheers for Katrina Kaif Recently, Vicky was spotted attending an awards ceremony hosted by The Hollywood Reporter India in Mumbai. When he was on stage, actor and his close friend Neha Dhupia asked him, "How is it being a brand new dad?"

At this point, Vicky spoke about his three-month-old son, Vihaan, and gave a huge shoutout to Katrina, calling her a true “warrior” for the strength she showed through pregnancy and how she embraced motherhood.

Vicky said, “It feels great (to be a dad). He is three months old right now, there’s very little a dad has to do when the baby is three months old, I’m just trying to be a cheerleader for the mother and the child and I’m waiting for him to grow up so I can contribute more."

Talking about Katrina, Vicky shared, “Right now, the mother is being the superhero and she has been a warrior through her pregnancy and she has been a warrior as a mother as well. I’m so incredibly proud of her and I love her so much."