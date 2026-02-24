Vicky Kaushal says Katrina Kaif handled pregnancy and motherhood like a warrior: ‘She is being the superhero’
Vicky Kaushal recently admitted that he is in complete awe of his wife, actor Katrina Kaif, praising the strength with which she navigated her pregnancy.
Actor Vicky Kaushal recently admitted he is in complete awe of Katrina Kaif, calling her a true “warrior” for the way she navigated her pregnancy and is now embracing motherhood. He added that she has been nothing short of a “superhero” while caring for their three-month-old son, Vihaan.
Vicky Kaushal cheers for Katrina Kaif
Recently, Vicky was spotted attending an awards ceremony hosted by The Hollywood Reporter India in Mumbai. When he was on stage, actor and his close friend Neha Dhupia asked him, "How is it being a brand new dad?"
At this point, Vicky spoke about his three-month-old son, Vihaan, and gave a huge shoutout to Katrina, calling her a true “warrior” for the strength she showed through pregnancy and how she embraced motherhood.
Vicky said, “It feels great (to be a dad). He is three months old right now, there’s very little a dad has to do when the baby is three months old, I’m just trying to be a cheerleader for the mother and the child and I’m waiting for him to grow up so I can contribute more."
Talking about Katrina, Vicky shared, “Right now, the mother is being the superhero and she has been a warrior through her pregnancy and she has been a warrior as a mother as well. I’m so incredibly proud of her and I love her so much."
Vicky-Katrina embrace parenthood
Vicky and Katrina Kaif welcomed their baby boy in November last year and announced the joyous news with a cute post that read, “Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy.” Priyanka Chopra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Karan Johar and others congratulated the couple on becoming parents. . On January 7, the couple revealed their son’s name: Vihaan Kaushal.
Vicky and Katrina got married in an intimate ceremony at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. They kept their relationship a secret until they made it official by tying the knot.
In an interview with GQ India recently, Vicky spoke about being a father, saying that "every day, a new emotion hits." When asked about his feelings as a new father, he said, “It’s too soon for me to analyse. Every day, a new emotion hits. You surrender to this in a way you’ve never surrendered to anything.” He also called it “a grounding experience”. The actor added, “It’s a feeling I can’t put into words, and wasn’t prepared for.”
On the work front, Vicky delivered one of India’s highest-grossing films of 2025, Chhaava. Helmed by Laxman Utekar, the epic historical drama collected ₹807 crore worldwide at the box office. Vicky will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film Love & War. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSugandha Rawal
Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day.Read More
