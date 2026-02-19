Alia Bhatt sends adorable gifts for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's son Vihaan; see pic

On Thursday, Katrina gave fans a glimpse of a heart-warming gift she recently received for her baby boy. Taking to Instagram Stories, the actor shared a photo of an adorable baby hamper sent by Alia Bhatt’s kidswear brand, Ed-a-Mamma. The picture shows a beautifully packed box containing a soft, knitted blue bunny toy paired with a matching textured blanket.

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif embraced parenthood in November last year when she welcomed her baby boy, Vihaan. The actor is currently busy soaking in the joys of motherhood and caring for her newborn. In a sweet gesture, fellow actor and mum Alia Bhatt sent an adorable gift hamper for Katrina and Vicky Kaushal ’s little one, and it’s all things cute and cuddly.

The pastel-toned packaging added to the cosy, newborn-friendly aesthetic. Katrina thanked the brand in her caption, calling the cuddly gift “adorable”, as she tagged Ed-a-Mamma in the story and wrote, "Thank you Edamama for these adorable cuddlies."

Alia and Katrina have been friends for a long time. They even used to workout together in the same gym. Alia had earlier sent gifts for Kiara Advani's baby as well. The actor sent a box of clothes for the baby girl and also penned a sweet note along with the gift which read, "Dear Kiara, as you step into this incredible new phase, I am sending you the biggest hug. I know how beautiful-- and beautifully tiring-- this chapter can be, so I've put together a comfy little something from Ed-a-Mamma, made with extra care love and care. Take naps, take breaks and take it all in. You deserve it!! Lot of love, Alia."

About Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal After quietly dating for a brief period of time, Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in an intimate but grand weding in Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. The wedding was attended only by close friends and family. After 4 years of marriage, the couple welcomed their son, Vihaan on November 7, 2025.