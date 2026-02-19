Alia Bhatt sends adorable gifts for Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's son Vihaan; see pic
Katrina Kaif expressed gratitude and shared a glimpse of the cute gifts sent by Alia Bhatt for her and Vicky Kaushal's son.
Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif embraced parenthood in November last year when she welcomed her baby boy, Vihaan. The actor is currently busy soaking in the joys of motherhood and caring for her newborn. In a sweet gesture, fellow actor and mum Alia Bhatt sent an adorable gift hamper for Katrina and Vicky Kaushal’s little one, and it’s all things cute and cuddly.
Alia Bhatt sends gifts for Katrina Kaif's son
On Thursday, Katrina gave fans a glimpse of a heart-warming gift she recently received for her baby boy. Taking to Instagram Stories, the actor shared a photo of an adorable baby hamper sent by Alia Bhatt’s kidswear brand, Ed-a-Mamma. The picture shows a beautifully packed box containing a soft, knitted blue bunny toy paired with a matching textured blanket.
The pastel-toned packaging added to the cosy, newborn-friendly aesthetic. Katrina thanked the brand in her caption, calling the cuddly gift “adorable”, as she tagged Ed-a-Mamma in the story and wrote, "Thank you Edamama for these adorable cuddlies."
Alia and Katrina have been friends for a long time. They even used to workout together in the same gym. Alia had earlier sent gifts for Kiara Advani's baby as well. The actor sent a box of clothes for the baby girl and also penned a sweet note along with the gift which read, "Dear Kiara, as you step into this incredible new phase, I am sending you the biggest hug. I know how beautiful-- and beautifully tiring-- this chapter can be, so I've put together a comfy little something from Ed-a-Mamma, made with extra care love and care. Take naps, take breaks and take it all in. You deserve it!! Lot of love, Alia."
About Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal
After quietly dating for a brief period of time, Katrina and Vicky tied the knot in an intimate but grand weding in Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021. The wedding was attended only by close friends and family. After 4 years of marriage, the couple welcomed their son, Vihaan on November 7, 2025.
Alia Bhatt's upcoming work
Alia will be next seen in the movie Alpha. Helmed by Shiv Rawail, the film also stars Bobby Deol and Sharvari in key roles. The film is the seventh installment in YRF's spy universe. The film is scheduled to release this year. She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War in the pipeline which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles. The film is currently under production.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.