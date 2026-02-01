Salman Khan once danced with a rose in mouth to woo Katrina Kaif after a tiff, claims restaurateur

Actors Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s rumoured relationship was once the talk of the town, dominating headlines and gossip columns alike. Now, restaurateur AD Singh recently recalled a memorable incident, revealing that the duo once had a tiff. According to Singh, Salman made a grand gesture to patch things up by dancing up to Katrina’s table with a rose in his mouth. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif first worked together in the 2005 film Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?

When Salman danced for Katrina During an interview with Outlook Traveller, AD Singh, the founder of Olive Bar and Kitchen, recalled an instance where Salman tried to woo Katrina by dancing with a rose in his mouth.

Looking back, AD Singh said, “Salman and Katrina’s romance played out in the early days of Olive. I remember coming one night, and she’d come with her own group and had taken our main table outside. He was at the bar with both his brothers (Arbaaz and Sohail), drinking. We realised that they were obviously fighting."

He continued, “Then, as the night wore on, he put a rose in his mouth, and he danced by her table, smiling. You know, it was actually adorable. He did it going towards the bathroom and then coming back. Nobody could resist that. She started smiling and laughing, and then I guess the fight got over. They got back together. It was a very charming, memorable moment with Salman and Katrina.”

About Salman and Katrina Salman and Katrina first worked together in the 2005 film Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, marking the beginning of a long-standing association. Over the years, the two have developed a close bond that has often drawn public attention. While rumours about a romantic relationship between them did the rounds at the time, neither Salman nor Katrina ever confirmed the speculation.

Salman and Katrina have worked together in a number of films together, including Partner, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. They also worked together in Bharat, which came out in 2019. Katrina and Salman were last seen together in the third instalment of the Tiger franchise, which also featured Emraan Hashmi and Shah Rukh Khan in a special appearance. At present, Katrina is married to actor Vicky Kaushal, with whom she shares a son.