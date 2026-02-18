Ranbir Kapoor holds Raha in his arms, Alia Bhatt can't stop chatting with mom-in-law Neetu Kapoor at Mumbai wedding
Ranbir Kapoor stepped out of his car and carried Raha in his arms. He smiled as his mom, Neetu Kapoor, spoke to him.
Actor couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, along with their daughter Raha Kapoor, attended a wedding event in Mumbai on Wednesday. Several videos and pictures of the trio, along with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia's mothers, Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan, respectively, surfaced on social media platforms.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attend wedding with their family
In a clip, Ranbir stepped out of his car and carried Raha in his arms. He smiled as his mom, Neetu, spoke to him. While Ranbir entered the venue with Raha, Neetu waited for Alia and Soni. Alia was seen chatting with Neetu, who listened to her, smiling.
For the event, Alia was seen in a cream and golden suit while Ranbir opted for a black and white kurta and pyjama. Raha wore a pink outfit. Neetu chose a grey and brown ethnic dress for the event.
About Alia and Ranbir
Ranbir dated Alia for a few years and got married in April 2022. Raha, their first child, was born in November of the same year. Ranbir and Alia surprised their fans by making their first public appearance with Raha on Christmas 2023. However, Alia later removed all of Raha's photos from her social media platforms.
About Ranbir, Alia's films
Ranbir will be seen with Alia and Vicky Kaushal in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, a period romantic drama. Apart from Love and War, Ranbir also has Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana alongside Sai Pallavi and Yash.
Produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana stars Ranbir as Lord Rama, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The film will be released in two parts, with the first part arriving on Diwali 2026 and the second on Diwali 2027.
Reportedly, Alia is also in talks with several other projects for 2027, including Maddock Films’ horror-comedy film, Chamunda. She will reportedly be part of Housewife, a relationship drama which is a project of Drishyam 2 director Abhishek Pathak.
Alia also features in Alpha, a high-octane action thriller directed by Shiv Rawail. In the film, she will play a commanding officer in an elite all-women combat unit along with Sharvari. Set within the YRF Spy Universe, the film also stars Bobby Deol.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnanya Das
Ananya Das works as Deputy Chief Content Producer with the digital platform on Hindustan Times. She has worked as a journalist for over 11 years. Currently, she writes about celebrities, films, web series and has a keen interest in K-pop.Read More
