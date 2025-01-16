Saif Ali Khan stabbed: What politicians across party lines said

Several politicians on Thursday expressed shock over the attack on Saif Ali Khan at his home in Mumbai. The politicians, from West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, wished the actor a speedy recovery. Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan.(PTI)

The 54-year-old actor was injured after an intruder attacked him with a knife at around 2.30 am on Thursday at his Bandra home. He was rushed to the Lilavati Hospital by his oldest son, Ibrahim Ali, in an auto-rickshaw.

According to the hospital, the actor suffered six injuries, of which two were deeper. One of the injuries is closer to his spine.

The actor's representatives described the incident as an "attempted burglary." The police said that they have identified the accused and formed teams to nab him.

Saif Ali Khan attacked: Who said what



West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that it is very concerning to hear about the attack on Saif Ali Khan.

"I pray for his speedy recovery, trusting that the law will take its course and those responsible will be held accountable," Banerjee posted on X. “My thoughts and prayers are with Sharmila Di, Kareena Kapoor, and the entire family during this difficult time.”

Former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he was shocked to hear about the attack on Saif Ali Khan.

"Shocked to hear about the attack on Saif Ali Khan. Wishing him a speedy recovery and strength to his family during this difficult time," Kejriwal said.

Shiv Sena UBT leader and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said the incident at Saif's residence is another "high profile attempt on life" after the firing outside superstar Salman Khan's home and the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique.

“The attack on Saif Ali Khan yet again raises questions on Mumbai Police & the Home Minister. This is after a series of incidents that show there is a deliberate attempt to undermine Mumbai by targeting big names,” she said.

"All in Bandra. An area which has the highest concentration of celebrities, which is supposed to have adequate security. If celebrities are not safe then who in Mumbai is? Wishing Saif Ali Khan a speedy recovery," she wrote on X.

Actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan, who had worked with Saif, said the incident is saddening.

"He's my friend and co-actor... Government and police administration is working to nab the culprits. The culprit will be caught soon, Mumbai police has a good reputation. He'll be given strict punishment. Security of actors should be given importance. I pray to lord that Saif recovers soon," Kishan told PTI.

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said that he wishes speedy recovery to Saif. "I came to know that some thief attacked him and because of this he got injured. First of all, I pray to God that he gets well soon. He is a very good artist of our country... I will talk to Kareena. I am already in touch with the family..." the MP told ANI.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said that the intrusion and knife attack on Saif Ali Khan is shocking.

“We are relieved to hear that he is stable and recovering, and we pray that tough times are over, and he bounces back to normalcy at the earliest,” he said.

He also questioned the Maharashtra government over the state of law and order in the state.

“The fact that it happened, however, only highlights the absolute shambles law & order is in Maharashtra. Over the past 3 years, hit and run cases, actors and politicians being threatened and cases like those in Beed and Parbhani only show that the Government has been an absolute failure in curbing crime and maintaining law and order. Do we have anyone in the government that cares about citizen safety at all?” he asked.