Ibrahim Ali Khan postpones Diler shoot after knife attack on dad Saif Ali Khan: Report
At the moment, Ibrahim Ali Khan wants to be with his father Saif Ali Khan, who remains hospitalised in Mumbai, state reports.
Actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times by an unidentified intruder early on Thursday morning and is recovering at the hospital in Mumbai. His son Ibrahim Ali Khan is shaken by the attack on his father, which has prompted him to reschedule his professional commitments. Also read: Saif Ali Khan news LIVE: Details on man brought in for questioning in knife attack case revealed; no arrests made
Ibrahim's Diler shoot paused
According to India Today, Ibrahim has decided to postpone the shoot of his highly anticipated sports drama, Diler. He is expected to join the shoot once Saif is back at home.
“Shooting of Maddock’s Diler was on. It has been put on hold after the attack on Saif. Sreelala is also in the film. It is being directed by Kunal Deshmukh,” said a source. The insider added, “Ibrahim wants to be at his dad’s side till he comes home and until he fully recovers.”
Ibrahim along with his sister Sara Ali Khan has been visiting Saif at regular intervals at the hospital.
What we know about the project
While not much is known about the project, it is believed that Diler will reportedly revolve around the life of a marathoner. It will be Ibrahim’s second project. The other cast of the project is yet to be announced.
Saif Ali Khan remains hospitalised
On Thursday morning, Saif was stabbed by an intruder who allegedly broke into his house. The actor suffered multiple injuries, including one close to his spine and another on his neck. The actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent multiple surgeries. The actor is now out of danger and is recovering.
On Friday, the doctors treating Saif said that the actor, who was soaked in blood after the knife attack, was recovering and may be discharged in the next 2-3 days. The 54-year-old actor underwent a five-hour-long emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital. He has been advised to rest. The actor was shifted to a normal ward from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor has requested privacy to cope with the trauma.
