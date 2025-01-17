Ibrahim Ali Khan postpones Diler shoot after knife attack on dad Saif Ali Khan: Report

Ibrahim's Diler shoot paused

According to India Today, Ibrahim has decided to postpone the shoot of his highly anticipated sports drama, Diler. He is expected to join the shoot once Saif is back at home.

“Shooting of Maddock’s Diler was on. It has been put on hold after the attack on Saif. Sreelala is also in the film. It is being directed by Kunal Deshmukh,” said a source. The insider added, “Ibrahim wants to be at his dad’s side till he comes home and until he fully recovers.”

Ibrahim along with his sister Sara Ali Khan has been visiting Saif at regular intervals at the hospital.

What we know about the project

While not much is known about the project, it is believed that Diler will reportedly revolve around the life of a marathoner. It will be Ibrahim’s second project. The other cast of the project is yet to be announced.

Saif Ali Khan remains hospitalised

On Thursday morning, Saif was stabbed by an intruder who allegedly broke into his house. The actor suffered multiple injuries, including one close to his spine and another on his neck. The actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent multiple surgeries. The actor is now out of danger and is recovering.

On Friday, the doctors treating Saif said that the actor, who was soaked in blood after the knife attack, was recovering and may be discharged in the next 2-3 days. The 54-year-old actor underwent a five-hour-long emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital. He has been advised to rest. The actor was shifted to a normal ward from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor has requested privacy to cope with the trauma.