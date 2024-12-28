Menu Explore
Jr NTR goes on a carnival ride with his kids; buys them toys during London vacation. Watch

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Dec 28, 2024 07:12 PM IST

Numerous fans posted videos on social media of Jr NTR with his family at Hyde Park in London; take a look.

Jr NTR is ending the year by spending some quality time with his family in London it looks like. The actor was clicked visiting Hyde Park’s Winter Wonderland with them, videos of which were posted by numerous fans on social media. (Also Read: Fans ‘in tears’ on seeing Ram Charan worried about hurting Jr NTR in RRR Behind and Beyond. Watch)

Jr NTR was spotted with his family at Hyde Park's Winter Wonderland.
Jr NTR’s London vacay

Jr NTR maintains a low profile when he’s not promoting films, but the actor’s fans were quick to spot him during a recent outing. His wife Lakshmi Pranathi and sons Abhay Ram and Bhargav Ram accompanied him. The family looked happy as they walked through the park, bundled up in coats to beat the cold.

A fan-clicked video shows Jr NTR looking happy to buy Abhay a toy. He asks him which one he wants before telling the shopkeeper. Another shows the family standing in line to get on a ride.

Another video shows the family tucking into some snacks as they walk around the park. Another shows them sitting down together and chatting as they take a break from all the walking.

It’s rare for the actor to post pictures from his vacations on social media so fans were happy to see a glimpse of his latest vacation. It remains to be seen if Jr NTR will post a picture from their vacation while wishing fans a happy new year.

Recent work

Jr NTR was last seen in Koratala Siva’s Devara: Part 1. The film was highly anticipated, given that it was his next after SS Rajamouli’s RRR. The actor promoted the film extensively, and it also earned decent earnings at the box office, but it received mixed reviews from fans and critics.

He is now shooting for a yet-to-be-titled film helmed by Prashanth Neel. The director recently revealed that the film will be a period drama, not historic fiction, as some expected it to be.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
