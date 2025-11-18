Nayanthara reunites with Balakrishna for their 4th film after 7 years; 1st look from NBK 111 released on her birthday

Actor Nayanthara turned 41 on November 18, and to celebrate her birthday, director Gopichand Malineni released her first look from NBK 111, welcoming her on board the film starring Balakrishna. This marks Nayanthara’s fourth film with the actor, reuniting with him after seven long years. Nayanthara will play the lead alongside Balakrishna in Gopichand Malineni's film.

Nayanthara’s first look from NBK 111 released on her birthday

Gopichand posted a video on his social media, welcoming Nayanthara on board NBK 111. He wished her on her birthday, writing, “Here she comes…Welcoming the one and only Queen #Nayanthara garu into the world of #NBK111 (hug and heart emojis). Honoured to have her power and grace in our story. Wishing you a wonderful Birthday. Excited to see you on set soon.” Nayanthara’s first look shows her standing in what appears to be a battlefield, dressed in a period costume. This is Nayanthara and Balakrishna’s fourth film, following Simha (2010), Sri Rama Rajyam (2011), and Jai Simha (2018).

About NBK 111

This is Gopichand’s second collaboration with Balakrishna after the 2023 hit Veera Simha Reddy. The yet-to-be-titled NBK 111 is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas. A press note states that Gopichand aims to bring his ‘signature mass appeal’ as he attempts to make a historical drama for the first time. “Set against a rich historical backdrop, the film promises an intense blend of emotion and action, amplified by spectacular visuals and larger-than-life storytelling,” states the note. The film's muhurtam puja is scheduled for November 26.

Nayanthara’s upcoming films

Nayanthara was last seen in the Netflix film Test and the documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale. Apart from NBK 111, the actor also has Anil Ravipudi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, starring Chiranjeevi, lined up in Telugu. She will soon star in Mannangatti Since 1960, Mookuthi Amman 2, Hi and Rakkayie in Tamil, apart from Patriot and Dear Students in Malayalam. Nayanthara also stars in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups in Kannada.