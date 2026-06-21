Nayanthara cheers for Samantha Ruth Prabhu as Maa Inti Bangaaram scores a big opening: ‘You deserve all the success’

Samantha replied to Nayanthara and reposted her mention on her Instagram Stories. “Darling Nayan (red heart emoticons),” she wrote in the caption.

Nayanthara shared the film's poster announcing its opening day haul, and wrote in the caption, “So happyyy for u sammmm @samantharuthprabhuoffl You deserve all the love n success (red heart emoticons) ..bigggg congratulations to the entire team of MIB."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is basking in the positive response for her film Maa Inti Bangaaram. The action comedy entertainer has been going strong at the box office. The female-led film, which marks Samantha's first theatrical release in three years, collected ₹25 crore worldwide in its first two days. Nayanthara took to her Instagram Stories and cheered for Samantha. (Also read: Maa Inti Bangaaram Twitter reviews: Not Ram Charan's Peddi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu film is TFI's comeback, says audience )

The actor had thanked audiences for showing so much love for the film. In an Instagram post, Samantha wrote, “To see a film open so well on day one is hugely humbling and means the world to us. So very glad to see the day when audiences embrace a film irrespective of whether it is male-led or female-led. And it’s beautiful to see people show up wholeheartedly - from the young to the seniors - to cheer the film’s release.”

She added, “The most heartening thing of all is seeing women contribute so heavily to the opening day. For the longest time, we’ve heard that theatrical openings are driven by male audiences. It’s wonderful to see the audience for cinema continue to grow and evolve. Our little production house delivered! Tra-la-laaaaaa.”

Maa Inti Bangaaram box office The film collected ₹13 crore net in two days in India, as per Sacnilk. Overseas, it has crossed $1 million gross in two days as well, taking its worldwide gross to over ₹25 crore. The film’s opening day haul have beaten the day one collections of films such as Yashoda, Ghaati and The Girlfriend. The Nandini-directed film has also surpassed Samantha’s previous highest solo film opener, Yashoda’s day 1 collections. The 2022 dystopian thriller had collected ₹3.06 crore net in India on its first day.

About Maa Inti Bangaaram Maa Inti Bangaaram is directed by Nandini Reddy, created by Raj Nidimoru, and produced by Samantha, Raj, and Himank Reddy Duvvuru under Tralala Moving Pictures.

The film follows a woman who arrives in a traditional household as the new daughter-in-law - composed, obedient, scrutinised. What the family doesn't know is what she's hiding. When the past she buried refuses to stay buried, she must protect the very people who don't fully trust her, without ever letting them see who she really is. It also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gautami, Sreemukhi, Manjusha Mukkavilli and others.

Meanwhile, fans will see Nayanthara next in Toxic: A FairyTale for GrownUps. The highly anticipated pan-India film, starring Yash and directed by Geetu Mohandas, is scheduled to release worldwide in theatres on August 26 after facing multiple delays.