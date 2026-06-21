Toxic release date announced: Yash's film to now hit the screens in August after multiple delays

On Sunday, Yash took to Instagram and shared a poster of the film. The actor wrote, "Honour Thy Father...#Toxic In Cinemas Worldwide from 26-08-2026." After multiple delays citing the Middle East conflict, makers have finally decided to release the film in August this year.

Kannada star Yash 's upcoming movie, Toxic A Fairytale for Grown-Ups , is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film was earlier supposed to be released in March but was postponed to June. However, the film was again pushed back. Now, after multiple delays, the film has finally fixed a new release date.

Toxic's multiple delays Toxic was originally supposed to release on March 19, when it would have clashed with Dhurandhar 2. However, weeks before the release, it was pushed back to June. In March, when the film was postponed, Yash shared a statement from Toxic’s makers announcing a new release date for the film, June 4. The statement read, “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is a film we conceptualized with the vision to create cinema for a global audience. Filmed in Kannada and English, it is built with the conviction to connect with viewers both at home and across the world. After years of dedicated labour, we were excited to share our film with you all on the 19th of March. However, the current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East, has created a situation that impacts our goal to reach and connect with the widest possible audience.”

However, the film was pushed back again in May, with no specific release date announcement. The makers said that a new release date would be announced in due time.

About Toxic Helmed by Geetu Mohandas, the film stars Yash in a double role along with Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and others in key roles. The fantasy action drama film marks Yash's return to the big screen after four years. The actor was last seen in the movie KGF 2, which emerged as a blockbuster, collecting over ₹1200 crore worldwide at the box office.

Apart from Toxic, Yash also has Ramayana in the pipeline. The Nitesh Tiwari film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The film is scheduled to release in two parts with one of them releasing in theatres on Diwali 2026 and another on Diwali 2027.