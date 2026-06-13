Manoj Bajpayee reveals Yash Chopra 'paid me what I charged as a lead actor’ for cameo in Veer Zaara

Long before becoming one of the most respected actors in Indian cinema, Manoj Bajpayee made several difficult career choices that shaped his journey. Appearing on Shekhar Suman’s talk show Shekhar Tonite, the actor looked back on the years following Satya, when he turned down lucrative offers that did not align with his creative ambitions. During the candid conversation, Manoj also shared a memorable anecdote about working with legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra in Veer-Zaara and revealed the surprising fee he received for his brief but impactful appearance in the film. Manoj Bajpayee recalls Yash Chopra sending him hefty amount for cameo in Veer Zaara.

Manoj Bajpayee talks about working in Veer-Zaara During his conversation with Shekhar, Manoj revealed that after the success of Satya, he turned down several lucrative film offers because most of the roles being offered to him were villainous characters, something he did not want to be typecast in. At the same time, the films that genuinely interested him often came with modest pay cheques. Despite the financial challenges, Manoj said he has never regretted those decisions, believing that staying true to his instincts ultimately helped shape the career he enjoys today.

Manoj revealed that he used to wait to do films with good stories. When Shekhar mentioned that did Veer Zara and asked if he regretted doing the cameo, Manoj denied and said, "Yash ji called me up, and he asked, 'mere film main cameo hai tu karega kya? Pinjar dekhte hue mujhe laga ki yeh role tu hi kar paayega (There’s a cameo role in my film. Would you do it? After watching Pinjar, I felt that you are the only one who could pull off this role).' Believe me, I didn't even want to hear the script from him because I wanted to be directed by him. I said, Yash ji, just tell me when I have to come. Just tell me the story and character in one line, and I'll come prepared. But Aditya Chopra narrated to me the whole scene."