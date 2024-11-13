Preity Zinta pens gratitude note on 20 years of Veer-Zaara: 'Taught me about selfless and timeless love'

Preity Zinta on 20 years of Veer-Zaara

Preity, in her post wrote, “Wow! It’s been 20 years since #VeerZaara! (heart emoji) Still feels like yesterday! This film taught me about love that’s selfless and timeless. I'm so grateful to have been a part of this beautiful love story that touched hearts across the world. Thank you for all the love you’ve given to #VeerZaara. Much love to my amazing co-stars, the wonderful crew, and of course, to YOU, the fans, who made this movie so special! Here’s to timeless love, unforgettable memories, and 20 years of Veer Zaara! (heart, stars and folded hands emojis) #20YearsOfVeerZaara #Memories #Ting.”

Fans hail 20 years of Veer-Zaara

While reacting to the post a user commented, “Veer Zaara had the best melodious songs of that decade. Tere Liye…Aisa Desh Hai Mera…Main Yahaan Hoon…Do Pal…Aaya Tera Ghar Par…Kyun Hawa…Lohri Song…@Javedakhtarjadu penned some amazing lyrics to go with the tunes of legend Madan Mohan. Lata Mangeshkar took the songs to another level as expected ably supported by Udit Narayan, Sonu Nigam.” Another fan wrote, “What a timeless classic! #VeerZaara remains a heartwarming symbol of love, sacrifice, and destiny. Preity Zinta's portrayal of a selfless, passionate love will always stay with us. The movie’s journey continues to resonate with fans, and it’s truly special to be part of such an unforgettable love story. Here’s to many more years of cherishing the magic of Veer and Zaara! (heart and stars emojis).” A fan also commented, “Veer Zaara has a great storyline with some unpredictable twists and emotions, keeping you engrossed throughout..”

About Veer-Zaara

Veer-Zaara was produced by Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Films and directed by the late Yash Chopra. The movie, based on cross-border romance, featured Shah Rukh Khan as an Indian Air Force Officer and Preity Zinta as a Pakistani girl. The movie revolved around their forbidden romance. Rani Mukerji, Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher, and others also played crucial roles in the movie. Veer-Zaara also had extended cameos from Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini.