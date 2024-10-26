Preity Zinta gives shoutout to single parents as she takes care of Jai-Gia alone: ‘I’ve hardly had a moment to myself’

Actor Preity Zinta has revealed that she has been single-handedly taking care of her children, Jai and Gia, as her husband, Gene Goodenough, has been away for work. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Preity praised single parents for the work and sacrifice they put in for their children. (Also Read | Preity Zinta shares pic as her 2-year-old son 'Dr Jai' comes to her rescue, fans say: 'You're in safe hands') Preity Zinta shared a post on Instagram.

Preity shares pic with Jai and Gia

On Instagram, Preity posted a picture featuring herself, Jai and Gia. The trio was seen walking on the road holding hands with their backs to the camera. Preity wore a floral dress, shoes and a hat. Jai was seen in a black T-shirt, matching shorts and shoes. Gia opted for an orange top and skirt.

Preity talks about singly taking care of her kids

Sharing the picture, Preity wrote in the caption, "Walking towards the weekend. The last two weeks have been particularly difficult as Gene was travelling for work & I was holding fort doing mama duties which include - waking up the kids, getting them ready for school, packing their lunch box, dropping & picking them up from school, dinner & finally putting them to bed."

"I was so excited about our solo time together cuz I wanted to spend as much time as I could with the kids before I’m off to another shoot. Although this time together has been so rewarding, and so full of love, it’s also been very stressful. I’ve hardly had a moment to myself or ended up doing any work except looking after them." she added.

Preity praises parents

"This made me realize how much work & sacrifice all parents put in for their children especially single mothers & fathers! A big shout-out to all the Single Moms & dads out there. I just want to say - What a GREAT JOB you guys are doing ! Loads of love always," she concluded. Preity and Gene Goodenough got married in 2016. On November 11, 2021, they welcomed their twins, a baby boy named Jai and a baby girl named Gia, via surrogacy.

Preity's film comeback

Preity is all set to make her comeback in the industry with Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial Lahore 1947. This project marks an important milestone for Preity as she returns to the silver screen after a long hiatus. Lahore 1947, produced under Aamir Khan's banner, marks a significant collaboration between Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan's Productions.

The film was officially announced last October, garnering attention for its star-studded cast and promising storyline. Veteran actor Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal have also joined the cast of Lahore 1947 in a pivotal role. The movie will also feature Sunny Deol sharing screen space with his elder son Karan Deol.