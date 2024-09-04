Preity Zinta shares pic as her 2-year-old son 'Dr Jai' comes to her rescue, fans say: 'You're in safe hands'

Actor Preity Zinta has shared a new photo featuring herself and her two-year-old son Jai. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Preity posted the picture as the duo spent time with each other. (Also Read | Preity Zinta reveals she tried IVF before opting for surrogacy) Preity Zinta has two kids.

Preity plays with son Jai

In the photo, Preity sat on the couch of her living room wearing a grey T-shirt and denim shorts. Jai had a toy stethoscope with him as he pretended to be a doctor with Preity as his patient. As he placed the resonator on her chest, Preity smiled looking at him. Jai was seen in a red and blue T-shirt and printed pants.

Fans react to Preity's post

Sharing the picture, Preity captioned the post, "Dr Jai to the rescue (musical notes emojis). If you know you know (red heart and nazar amulet emojis)." She also added the hashtags – family, Jai and ting. Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Little doctor. Cutest doctor ever. A comment read, "You're in safe hands." "Mommy’s little world," said a person. "This is so adorable. He is so sweet. Mom and son play time," commented an Instagram user.

About Preity's family

Preity and her husband, Gene Goodenough, welcomed their twins, a boy named Jai and a girl named Gia, via surrogacy, on November 11, 2021. Recently, Preity shared a post expressing her 'bittersweet' feelings as Gia and Jai started their school life. On Instagram, she wrote, "Excited and nervous for my little ones as they start school. Cannot believe it's time already and my mom schedule is jam packed."

"A bitter sweet moment for me as I'm happily lost in my own world, but there is so much turbulence & suffering in the world around us. One can only hope and pray for more love, tolerance & peace around us, so we can all co exist happily & leave a better & safer world for our children. #newmilestones #mommythoughts #ting," she had also added. She also posted an adorable picture in which her kids can be seen holding the paintbrush in their hands.

Preity's next film

Preity is all set to return to the Hindi film industry with Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial Lahore 1947. This project marks an important milestone for Preity as she returns to the silver screen after a hiatus. Lahore 1947, produced under Aamir Khan's banner, marks a significant collaboration between lead actor Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan's Productions.

The film was officially announced last October, garnering attention for its star-studded cast and promising storyline. Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal have also joined the cast of Lahore 1947 in pivotal roles. The movie will also feature Sunny Deol with his elder son Karan Deol.