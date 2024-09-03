Preity Zinta reveals she tried IVF before opting for surrogacy: ‘I just wanted to bang my head on the wall and cry’

Preity Zinta got candid about the tough phase in her life when she was going through her IVF treatment. The actor was in conversation with Vogue India, where she opened up about her image of being a smiley person, and how it was not always so happy for her when she was dealing with the treatment in her personal life. (Also read: Preity Zinta turns photographer, shares pics of her 'babies' Gia and Jai: They're growing up so fast) Preity Zinta talked about surrogacy in a new interview.

What Preity said

During the interview when the actor was asked about her comeback to acting with Lahore 1947, Preity said: “It’s important to focus on career, but being a woman, one also needs to realise that life is not completely fair and there is no level playing ground as the biological clock is real. People forget that for women, as actors, your craft is important, you want a body of work, but family is equally important. Now that my kids are over two years old, I felt I was ready to get back to work.”

‘It was very difficult to be smiley and nice all the time’

She went on to add, "I have good days and bad days just like everyone else. Sometimes it’s a struggle to always be happy-go-lucky in real life, especially when you’re going through a tough phase. I used to feel like that during my IVF cycles. It was very difficult to be smiley and nice all the time. Sometimes I just wanted to bang my head on the wall and cry or not talk to anybody. So yes, it has to be a balancing act for all actors.”

Preity is all set to make her comeback in the industry with Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial Lahore 1947. The film was officially announced last October, with Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal also attached to the cast. The movie will also feature Sunny Deol with his elder son Karan Deol.

Preity Zinta and her husband, Gene Goodenough, welcomed twins Jai and Gia in November 2021. The children were born via surrogacy.