Preity Zinta turns photographer, shares pics of her 'babies' Gia and Jai: They're growing up so fast

Actor Preity Zinta, who is often seen sharing glimpses of her personal life, posted a new photo of her twins. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Preity posted the photo of the toddlers – Jai Zinta Goodenough and Gia Zinta Goodenough as they played outdoors on a sunny day. (Also Read | Preity Zinta slays as she makes appearance at Rahul Mishra’s Paris show; fans 'can't believe she's 49') Preity Zinta shared a post on Instagram.

Preity shares new pic of kids

In the photo, Gia was seen walking on a rope net while Jai tried to scale it. While Gia wore a white T-shirt, beige pants and sneakers, Jai was seen in a blue T-shirt, denims and shoes. Sharing the photo, Preity wrote, "They are growing up so fast (red heart and two hearts emojis)." She also added the hashtags – my babies, Jai, Gia and ting.

Fans react to Preity's post

Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Awww, they are fabulous like you." A person said, "Woah, they look all grown up. Bless them." "How cutely they are playing. So sweet," read a comment. "Preity enjoying mornings with her two kids," said an Instagram user.

All about Preity's family

Preity and her husband, Gene Goodenough, welcomed twins Jai and Gia in November 2021. The children were born via surrogacy. Preity and Gene married on February 29, 2016, in Los Angeles. Preity has been living in Los Angeles ever since she tied the knot.

Preity's upcoming film

Preity is all set to make her comeback in the industry with Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial Lahore 1947. It marks a significant collaboration between Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan's Productions.

The film was officially announced last October, garnering attention for its star-studded cast and promising storyline. Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal have also joined the cast of Lahore 1947. The movie will also feature Sunny Deol with his elder son Karan Deol.

Preity was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit (2018) an action comedy film directed by Neerraj Pathak. It also starred Sunny Deol, Arshad Warsi, Ameesha Patel and Shreyas Talpade.