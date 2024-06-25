 Preity Zinta slays as she makes appearance at Rahul Mishra’s Paris show; fans 'can't believe she's 49' | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jun 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Preity Zinta slays as she makes appearance at Rahul Mishra’s Paris show; fans 'can't believe she's 49'

BySanya
Jun 25, 2024 09:29 AM IST

Preity Zinta is grabbing attention with her looks. After Cannes 2024, the actor is back with another stunning international appearance at a Paris fashion show.

Fashion weeks and celebrity sightings have long gone hand in hand and Monday saw everyone from Sonam Kapoor to Preity Zinta in attendance at different fashion shows in the City of Light, Paris. As designer Rahul Mishra presented some glamorous looks at his Paris couture fashion show, Preity was there to support him. Also read: Janhvi Kapoor makes international runway debut at Paris event in mermaid gown

Preity Zinta poses for pictures ar Rahul Mishra's fashion show. (Pics: X/ WV - Media)
See pics of Preity Zinta's white fashion show look

Preity sat front row at his show, sporting a white strapless gown by the designer. Pictures of the actor posing at the event are all over social media. 

She also posted a photo on Instagram on Monday, in which she wore a black fascinator with a white and silver gown – the resulting look a wash of old-world glamour. She wrote in her caption, “Vogue World Paris... celebrating 100 years of fashion and sport...”

 

'Preity Zinta and her dimples are back'

Preity's latest appearance In Paris comes weeks after her recent Cannes Film Festival 2024 appearances in a white dress and pink saree. Reacting to her new look, a fan commented on the actor's post, "Can anyone say that she is 49-years-old?"

Another said, "Most beautiful actress and my favorite... Preity Zinta and her dimples are back." Reacting to an Instagram post about her recent white look, a person wrote, “Still… nobody like her.”

Preity Zinta's comeback film

On the work front, Preity is all set to make her comeback with Rajkumar Santoshi's directorial, Lahore 1947. Produced under Aamir Khan's banner, the film marks a collaboration between Sunny Deol and Aamir.

The film was officially announced last October, garnering attention for its star-studded cast. Veteran actor Shabana Azmi and Ali Fazal have also joined the cast of Lahore 1947. The movie will also feature Sunny sharing screen space with his elder son Karan Deol.

