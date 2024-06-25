Janhvi Kapoor makes international runway debut at Paris event in mermaid gown, internet unimpressed: Is this a walk?

Janhvi Kapoor made a splash at the Paris Haute Couture week. The actor made her International runway debut with a mermaid-inspired gown designed by Rahul Mishra. A video of Janhvi walking the ramp was uploaded by Instagram account Diet Sabya on Monday night. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor has no account on Twitter, clarifies her team) Janhvi Kapoor walked for acclaimed designer Rahul Mishra.

Janhvi makes a dramatic debut at Paris Haute Couture Week

Janhvi paired the blue mermaid-style gown, which had a long train, with a bustier, embellished top. The actor was seen walking her way through the ramp with other models in the creations that were inspired by the theme of the collection named Aura.

Rahul Mishra gave a detailed look at the collection via his Instagram, and wrote: “Predominantly black and greyscale, the collection represents depth and mystery associated with aura as it appears to be emanated from the silhouette The collection becomes an attempt to articulate through couture clothing, how the said omnipresent aura may interact with a living body. And how the living body becomes a vessel for a part of this energy, and draws its greatness from it.”

Reactions to Janhvi's walk

Meanwhile, the reactions to Janhvi's walk were mixed. Many loved the dramatic design but were not as impressed by the actor's walk. A user asked, “Is this a walk?” “She’s going for dhitaam dhitaam dhin on the runway? That trend needs to stop!” read a comment. An Instagram user said, “That's not a runaway walk that I don't wanna get out of bed in the morning walk.” “Is the video in slo-mo, or is this real?” asked a user.

Janhvi was last seen in the sports drama Mr and Mrs Mahi, which also starred Rajkummar Rao. The film opened to favourable reviews at the box office. She will be next seen in the political thriller Ulajh, which will release on August 2.