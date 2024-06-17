Janhvi Kapoor has no account on Twitter, clarifies her team

In the world dominated by social media, several celebrities often become targets of fake accounts. Janhvi Kapoor recently became the subject of such an issue, with numerous fake Twitter accounts emerging in her name. However, her spokesperson has come forward to clear the air, urging people not to fall for such accounts. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor lists the qualities she wants to see in her partner. Watch) Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkummar Rao.

Several accounts using her name emerged on social media, in fact, some of these fake accounts of Janhvi have even managed to get verification badges, misleading fans into thinking they are genuine. Now, Janhvi’s team has urged everyone to stay cautious and not fall for these fake accounts.

Twittter accounts under her name.

Setting the record straight

On Monday, Janhvi’s spokesperson addressed the issue and cleared the confusion.

In a statement, her spokesperson said, “In the digital world, it’s very easy to create an account in anyone’s name. This is to clarify that Janhvi Kapoor has no official account on Twitter”.

“Please refrain from using any information provided by these fake accounts. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation,” added her spokesperson.

When it comes to social media, Janhvi uses Instagram to keep her fans updated about her personal as well as professional life.

Janhvi’s upcoming work

Janhvi was last seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi, which also features actor Rajkummar Rao. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film features Janhvi as Mahima, a doctor, who becomes a cricketer after her husband Mahendra, essayed by Rajkummar, spots cricketing talent in her and encourages her to chase her dream. He also becomes her coach. For the film, Janhvi underwent two years of rigorous training and overcame several injuries such as shoulder dislocation.

Next, she will be seen in the mythological epic Karna, and Devara opposite Junior NTR. She also has projects such as Ulajh, RC16 with Ram Charan, and Karan Johar’s Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari opposite Varun Dhawan in her kitty.